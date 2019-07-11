Justin ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support from Luton fans after Leicester switch

Former Hatters full back James Justin labelled the reaction from Town fans to him departing for the Premier League as ‘overwhelming.’

The 21-year-old left Kenilworth Road last month for a club record transfer fee, penning a five year contract at Leicester City.

Justin had been idolised by the Luton faithful after joining the club as a seven-year-old, taking his length of service with the Hatters to 14 years.

Although he opted to move to the Foxes, he received a number of best wishes on social media from supporters, who had labelled him as ‘one of their own.’

Speaking exclusively to the Luton News, Justin said: “It’s been unbelievable, just been overwhelming really.

“I felt like every five minutes my sister was coming up to me and saying, ‘this person said this,’ so it was just overwhelming with the nice messages that people have been sending me.

“It’s been greatly appreciated and the fans have been great, ever since I’ve come through.

“It’s also helped that we’ve been winning most weeks which is definitely a big part of it.

“But it’s been incredible playing at the Kenny these few years, it’s exciting times, especially with Power Court, and if that can go ahead in the foreseeable future.”

It wasn’t just the supporters who had been in touch either, as Justin said: “All of the players have messaged me, either individually or on the group chat we have.

“They’re just wishing me well and I’ll definitely be around to see them.”

Although Justin admitted it was a strange feeling to move on from the Hatters, he just couldn’t turn down the lure of the top flight.

He continued: “I love Luton and I always will love Luton, but sometimes it’s about your career and our careers are only short.

“I definitely wish Luton all the best and will definitely be coming to a few games this season, when we might have mid-weekers or anything like that, but I just felt it was the best move.

“It was something that I knew there was possibly going to be interest in the summer transfer window.

“So when Leicester came in, it was basically like, what’s going to be best for me?

“I sat down with my mum and my dad and my agent and just thought about it and Leicester was the best, definitely the best move for my career.”

Justin leaves the Hatters with a whole host of memories, helping the side climb from League Two to the Championship in just two seasons.

On some of his best recollections, he said: “My full debut against (Aston) Villa, that was one of them.

“Away at Newcastle was quality in the FA Cup and then probably at home versus Pompey in the snow, that was definitely one, and obviously getting promoted.”

After finishing second in League Two the previous season, Justin admitted the players had targeted going up once more last term, but actually doing it left them all a bit surprised.

He said: “It just felt like the gulf in ability between League One and League Two wasn’t too massive and it actually suited our style of play better.

“I felt like it showed on the pitch and we ended up winning the league which we all wanted to do when we set out, but we’re just astounded that we did it in the end.”