Justin: Sky’s the limit for England in Russia

Hatters full back James Justin thought England deserved plenty of credit for the manner in which they saw off Tunisia in their opening World Cup group game on Monday night.

The Three Lions left it late, needing Harry Kane’s stoppage time goal to secure a 2-1 win, but Justin, who has been on Three Lions duty for the U19s and U20s, said: “I think England played really well actually.

We missed a few chances that could come back to bite us later in the competition, but we did well to win it in the end. James Justin

“Obviously the commentators have to dig into them sometimes, it’s their job, but I think we played very well.

“We missed a few chances that could come back to bite us later in the competition, but we did well to win it in the end.

“That’s all the matters in tournament football, it’s three points.”

Although Kane had done little during the game, it was he who popped up twice, as Justin knows just how vital a part of England’s plans the captain is.

He continued: “It’s mad how Kane can drift through games and then he’s there.

“That’s why he’s a world class player, a big game player, that’s why you need him in your team.”

Gareth Southgate’s men had taken the lead only to be pegged back by a dubious penalty, when defender Kyle Walker was adjudged to have fouled Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

Asked for his thoughts on the decision, Justin said: “He’s not a centre back, he’s a good defender, but I think if it happened to me, if I got whacked in the face like that, I’d be shouting for a penalty as well.”

England’s next game is against Panama on Sunday and on just how far they can go, Justin added: “Hopefully England can finish the group at the top, that will help them as I think they can get Brazil in the next couple of rounds.

“So, if we finish top then I think the sky’s the limit really.”