Justin targets Premier League debut for the Foxes after first start at Luton

Former Hatter James Justin has now set his sights on following former team-mate Jack Stacey’s lead and making his Premier League debut, after gaining a first start for the Foxes against Luton on Tuesday night.

The full backs both left Kenilworth Road in the summer for the top flight, Justin heading to the King Power Stadium and Stacey leaving for Bournemouth.

Justin had to wait until midweek for the first chance to show what he could do in a competitive match, scoring for City as they beat Luton 4-0 with plenty to spare in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

However, Stacey, who played in one of the competition's earlier rounds for the Cherries, has already featured in the Premier League twice, getting 90 minutes in the wins over Everton and Southampton.

Justin said: "We’re in a fantasy league together so we still battle and I still keep in touch with Jack.

“He’s obviously doing well with Bournemouth and I’m proud of him.

“That’s the goal, to get on the pitch in the Premier League and hopefully I can show people what I can do on the big stage.

“Hopefully I can make it in the coming weeks, but if not, I’ll keep working hard on the training ground and keep getting better for when I get my chance.”

With Justin leaving Town back in the summer, it meant he had the entire pre-season at his new surroundings and believes that despite only being at the club for three months, the personal improvements are there to be seen.

He continued: “It’s been really good, it’s been definitely a challenge at the start but I feel like I’ve adapted well.

"When you see the improvement in yourself, you know you’re doing well and I’m on the right track.

“I think most of it’s mental, as in not making mental mistakes, as in not letting runners go and always staying focussed.

"I feel like a few times last season I just let myself go, but when you’re training with the players we have here, you have to stay focussed all the time otherwise you’re going to get punished.”

After investing wisely and heavily in the squad during the summer, Brendan Rodgers' side are being tipped for a top four challenge this season, as they are already going about their task impressively, sitting third in the table with three wins to their name, seeing off Spurs 2-1 last weekend.

On breaking into the upper echelons of the top flight, Justin added: "I feel like we haven’t performed as we can and we were letting teams off the hook a bit at the start of the season.

"The Spurs game was a good game for us and we showed everyone the intensity we can play at and we feel like we can compete with the big boys.”