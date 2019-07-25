Justin wants to be spoken about for the right reasons after Foxes switch

Former Town defender James Justin wants to make sure the pundits are talking about him for the right reasons this season after he made the move to Leicester City last month.

The 21-year-old will be under intense scrutiny in the top flight, with the media coverage now world-wide, such is the demand of the Premier League.

Justin is looking forward to it though, as he said: “It’s exciting, I’ve been watching the Premier League forever, so to finally get there is good.

“I just need to keep on impressing and make sure that the pundits are talking about me well.”

For Justin to be in the spotlight, he knows he needs to break into the side at the King Power Stadium.

That won’t be easy with Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season Ricardo Pereira the regular right back last term, with England international Ben Chillwell on the left.

Justin continued: “He’s (Pereira) a great player. We’ve had a few sessions already, he’s very talented, so I feel like can push him and definitely learn a few things from him too.

“Everyone’s near enough the same level physically and obviously, it’s just mentally, that’s where I need to improve in the coming weeks before the season.

“I just want to play as many games and develop as much as I can. That was one of the reasons why I ended up coming, the standard of players that they have here is top notch.

“The possibilities are endless though. You see the players that have been signed from lower leagues from Leicester and have just rocketed. I hope to be one of them as well.”

After finishing ninth last term, Justin now wants the Foxes to push even higher, adding: “Our aim is that bubble between the top six and everyone else, break into that and hopefully that’s achievable this year.

“We could be pushing for the European positions too.”