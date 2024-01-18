Kabore earns late penalty as Burkina Faso win AFCON opener while ex-Hatter features for Guinea-Bissa
Luton’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore won a stoppage time penalty as Burkina Faso began their Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener with a 1-0 victory over Mauritania on Tuesday.
With the game deep into stoppage time and the scores goalless at the Stade de la Paix in the Ivory Coast, Kabore burst into the area where he was brought down in full flight by Nouh Mohamed El Abd, as referee Jalal Jayed initially signalled for a corner, changing his mind after being sent to the video screen by VAR. Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore stepped up to convert from the spot and send his country to the top of the group, after Algeria and Angola played out a 1-1 draw.
The Stallions, for whom Kabore was winning his 36th cap, created a number of opportunities in the first period, Adama Guira firing narrowly over, although keeper Herve Koffi was also called into action, tipping Aboubakary Koita's free-kick over the bar.
After the break, Koffi denied Sidi Amar with an excellent stop, as Burkina went close to a winner, with Babacar Niasse making a fine diving save from Stephane Aziz Ki's, denying Traore as well, until the Villa midfielder found the net from 12 yards. Burkina Faso, who have reached the semi-finals at three of the past five AFCONs, face Algeria next on Saturday.
Ex-Hatter Carlos Mendes Gomes made his second appearance of the tournament this afternoon as Guinea-Bissa lost out 4-2 to Equatorial Guinea. Mendes Gomes, who played 15 times for Luton before a summer move to Bolton Wanderers, came on after 64 minutes with his side already 4-1 down, Emilio Nsue grabbing a hat-trick and Josete Miranda on target.
Esteban Orozco’s own goal had made it 1-1, before Guinea-Bissau grabbed a consolation at the death through Zé Turbo. Mendes Gomes, who has now won three caps for his country, was a second half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to hosts Ivory Coast in the competition opener at the weekend, as they face Nigeria next.
Writing on Instagram after his competition debut, Mendes Gomes said: “Where are can I start…YESTERDAY it was a mix of emotions. I would never imagined 6 years ago that I would be representing my BELOVED COUNTRY GUINEA BISSAU and especially to be playing in the opening game of the AFCON. It has been a long way but I thank God for giving me the strength, the patience and always remaining me humbled. The defeat hurts as it’s not what I wanted for a special moment like that but I am sure we will work extremely hard to make our country and our people proud.”