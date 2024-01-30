Kabore starts for Burkina Faso in AFCON last 16 clash as Luton boss wishes on-loan City defender well

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Issa Kabore has retained his place in the Burkina Faso side for their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash against Mali that takes place this evening, winning a 39th cap for his country.

The 22-year-old began all three of the Stallions’ group stage matches, winning two penalties, as they finished second by taking four points from their three games, beating Mauritania, drawing with Algeria and losing to Angola. They now go up against a Mali side who went unbeaten when finishing top of Group E, with one win and two draws from their three matches, although the Eagles have dropped Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma to the bench.

