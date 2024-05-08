Kaminski and Barkley win big at Luton Town Supporters’ Trust awards evening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton duo Ross Barkley and Thomas Kaminski were the big winners at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust awards evening on Tuesday evening.

Barkley, who was not in attendance after being sent home from training as a precaution due to feeling unwell, picked up the Player of the Season award, Signing of the Season and the Junior Supporters’ Player of the Season award. Meanwhile, Kaminski was voted the Players’ Player of the Season award by his team-mates, also winning the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy for the most home man of the match awards received from the Luton News.

The Belgium shot-stopper has had an impressive campaign since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, currently topping the Premier League saves chart with 138 stops, also winning his first cap for Belgium in March. Tahith Chong’s counter-attacking strike against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road in November won the Mick Harford trophy for Goal of the Season.

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski picked up two awards last night - pic: Liam Smith

England U21 international Teden Mengi claimed the Away Player of the Season award, the 21-year-old, who has played 33 times for the Hatters this term was chosen for his displays on the road by the Bobbers Travel Club members. Academy graduate Zack Nelson was selected by Rob Edwards and the first-team coaching staff as the Young Player of the Year, as the 19-year-old Nelson has impressed enough to make two Premier League appearances from the bench in recent months.

Elsewhere on the evening, the club’s medical team of Simon Parsell, Chris Phillips and Dr Amos Ogunkoya were chosen as the recipients of this season’s Outstanding Contribution award for their efforts in saving the life of Luton defender Tom Lockyer when he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth back in December, earning a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Meanwhile, long-serving midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was also recognised for his journey from non-league to the Premier League, as he became only the 11th Luton player to reach 400 appearances last month, with the Signing of the Season award now being renamed after the hugely popular number 17.

Award winners, Bartham Group’s Player of the Season: Ross Barkley. Abacus Workplace Supplies’ Players’ Player of the Season: Thomas Kaminski. Malvern Insight’s Goal of the Season (Mick Harford Trophy): Tahith Chong (v Liverpool). Abacus Workplace Supplies’ SoLYD Young Player of the Season: Zack Nelson.