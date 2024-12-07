Kaminski back to his best as Town stopper saves struggling Luton a point against Swans

Elijah Adebayo celebrates putting Luton 1-0 up against Swansea this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Championship: Luton Town 1 Swansea City 1

Luton were indebted to an excellent showing from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski as they escaped with a 1-1 draw against Swansea City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Belgian international made four top class saves during the contest, as had it not been for him, then manager Rob Edwards' post match lap of appreciation to what was a half empty stadium, would have been even more uncomfortable than it ultimately was. Town's boss made four changes from the 4-2 defeat at Norwich City last time out, Tom Holmes, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß and Victor Moses all coming in, Teden Mengi, Shandon Baptiste, Tahith Chong and Jacob Brown dropping out, Mengi and Baptiste not involved completely.

With the game passing a pitch inspection to go ahead during Storm Darragh, the gale-force conditions saw Kaminski's goal kicks getting caught in the wind to come straight back at him and put Town under immediate pressure. The stopper started as he meant to go on though, with a terrific stop to keep the hosts on level terms early on, Liam Cullen's drive from distance deflecting off team-mate Zan Vipotnik, Kaminski able to switch direction and palm away superbly.

Luton then attacked themselves, Moses sending over a terrific cross that looked certain to be converted by Jordan Clark, only for Elijah Adebayo to get up first and glance away from his team-mate on seven minutes. Moses shot wide himself after Town won the ball back high up, as the Hatters altered their goal kick routine to great effect on 17 minutes, Kaminski going short to McGuinness.

The centre half opted to go forward and got far greater distance on his clearance, deceiving centre half Ben Cabango who couldn't get enough on his intended backpass. Keeper Lawrence Vigouroux was fooled too, failing to deal with it under pressure from Adebayo, the forward then keeping his cool to tap into the empty net from an increasingly tight angle.

City almost hit back immediately, Josh Tymon nutmegging his way into a shooting opportunity inside the box, Kaminski able to repel his blast, with Clark then blocking the follow up. With the weather making it tough to play any real football, the Swans tried their hardest, able to manoeuvre Town around on what was becoming a difficult surface. It meant Luke Williams’ side looked a far better team than the Hatters for virtually the entire contest, still able to get their passing game going, with a number of neat moves seeing Edwards’ men reduced to chasing shadows, something that has become an all to regular theme in recent matches.

Luton's only real chances were coming from set-pieces and the odd hopeful counter-attack, as too often their striking duo were left isolated, the closest they came to doubling their lead, Clark's free kick ending with Adebayo getting his header all wrong. Town almost made the perfect start to the second period though as Adebayo pounced on a loose ball deep in enemy territory and advanced, exchanging passes with Daiki Hashioka and appeared to have doubled his tally, only for Vigouroux to make an absolutely splendid save low to his right, an effort that proved to be his team’s last on target.

An end-to-end opening saw Marvelous Nakamba then give the ball away inside his own half, Goncalo Franco having a crack that saw Kaminski get just enough behind it to shovel away. Franco looked like he had made it 1-1 on 56 minutes, freed on the edge of the box, his curler had goal written all over it until Luton's number one flew full length to his left, able to fingertip the ball behind.

There was little Kaminski could do on 64 minutes, when a City corner was passed to the edge of the box and there was an unmarked Matt Grimes to thump an exquisite first time effort into the roof of the net. With Swansea grabbing the ascendancy, they almost led on 78 minutes when Morris's pass was picked off and sub Florian Bianchini was freed on the right, Luton's keeper to the rescue once more.

The Swans should have won it with four minutes remaining, Bianchini turning provider to dig out a brilliant cross from the left, fellow replacement Jisung Eom stealing in between two defenders to glance his header badly wide from a matter of yards. Although Town pushed their unbeaten run to four games at home, the result and manner of performance was still met with boos from the disillusioned Hatters fans, with Edwards himself also facing further jeers at the end.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell (Mads Andersen 81), Victor Moses, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 70). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson.

Swans: Lawrence Vigouroux, Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Matt Grimes ©, Zan Vipotnik (Jisung Eom 60), Josh Tymon, Goncalo Franco (Joe Allen 78), Liam Cullen, Myles Peart-Harris (Azeem Abdulai 88), Ronald Pereira Martins (Florian Bianchini 60). Subs not used: Jon McLaughlin, Jay Fulton, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Cyrus Christie, Kyle Naughton. Referee: James Bell. Attendance: 11,264 (1,295 Swans).