Kaminski confident Luton can turnaround 'challenging' start to Premier League campaign

Keeper Thomas Kaminski is confident Luton will be able to turnaround their ‘challenging’ start to the Premier League season once they come back from the international break.

The Hatters have kicked off their first top flight campaign in over 30 years with three successive defeats, losing 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day, then suffering a 3-0 reverse against Chelsea in their opening two away matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town then went down 2-1 at home to West Ham United on Friday night, beaten by goals from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma, as they now have a fortnight off until their next fixture, a trip to mid-table FuIham on Saturday, September 16.

Thomas Kaminski is beaten by Jarrod Bowen's close-range header on Friday night - pic: Liam Smith

Following that, the Hatters host Wolves and then head to Everton, two sides who are both currently in the bottom six, as Kaminski, a summer signing from Blackburn Rovers, is looking to get some points on the board to reward Town’s terrific supporters.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “It's been a challenging start to the season, but I want to thank our incredible fans for their incredible support.

"You truly are spectacular, and you never leave us alone.

“After the international break, we'll work hard to get better as a team welcoming our new teammates as well.

"I'm confident that victory will come in the next match.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying to him, Hattermad_1981 said: “Love it TK - always behind you all. Strong together.”

David.finan1982: “Keep going, we are playing well but will take time to get used to the pace and movement in the Premier League.

"We will be right behind you players and the management to the end, no matter the result.

Oakroadhatterpod: “Fighting together until the end @thomaskaminski1, fully behind all the lads from game 1 to 38 and beyond

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joshh.h2003: “Just keep performing TK you are getting better every week, and I’ve never felt as confident as I have with you in goal.

"Thank you for this early season its been a joy so far!