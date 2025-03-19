Belgian international impressed by the Hatters’ defensive solidity

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although desperately frustrated by his side’s inability to score, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski believes that the Hatters can take a number of positives from their goalless draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Taking on their play-off chasing opponents, the hosts enjoyed one of the most dominant opening 45 minutes of football seen at Kenilworth Road this season, but crucially couldn’t make it count, Thelo Aasgaard missing two wonderful opportunities, with Elijah Adebayo putting his one-on-one chance straight at visiting stopper Mark Travers. There were other chances too, Liam Walsh with three attempts, Carlton Morris denied by the Boro keeper, while after the break, Mark McGuinness headed a Jordan Clark free kick wide, substitute Lasse Nordas also denied late on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, bar one full-length dive to a Finn Azaz shot that flew inches past the post, Kaminski wasn’t tested at all, picking up his third clean sheet in six at home. Despite Town losing more ground in the battle to stay up, the Belgian international felt the shut-out, coupled with the Hatters’ overall display, were real causes for optimism, saying: “I think after the first half we can be frustrated because we didn’t score, but I thought that performance wise it was really good.

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski gestures to his defence against Middlesbrough - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“I know that at this moment in time, it doesn’t really matter, the three points matter, but it gave us a confidence boost again and a momentum that we can build on. Defensively and organisation-wise it was top class, it was brilliant. We are disappointed that we didn’t get the win and especially because I think we did deserve to win, so it’s a frustrating one, but we have to keep going.”

Town now have eight games remaining in which to climb out of the bottom three, four at home and four away, as after this weekend’s international break they head to a Hull City side who are six points in front of them. Despite the league table saying otherwise, Kaminski still believes the Hatters can be a second tier club next term, adding: “We need to get the confidence levels up for Hull, that’s the main thing. We have to believe in each other that it is still possible, and we have to do it.

“Cardiff (2-1 victory) is a good example, today (Saturday) is a good example. We played against a good side and we gave away zero shots on target. We have to turn that in our favour, keep going and get what we want. The energy is there, the vibe and the momentum, I think it’s very important. We have to push ourselves, we have to push our luck a little bit ourselves, because we have to deserve the luck as well and we have to do it."