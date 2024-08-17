Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship: Portsmouth 0 Luton Town 0

Luton ground out their first point of the Championship season with a battling display at Portsmouth this afternoon as they had to play for over an hour with 10 men following a first half red card to goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

The Belgian international picked up two bookings in the space of a few minutes, the first for what was deemed repeated timewasting with defender Teden Mengi, before he then came flying out of his area to clean out Paddy Lane and receive his marching orders from referee John Busby with 10 minutes of the first half still to play. Replacement James Shea proved an able deputy though, rarely tested in a second period in which Hatters dug in admirably to keep a first clean sheet since the 4-0 win over Brighton in January.

Boss Rob Edwards was able to welcome back Amari'i Bell for his first appearance since early March, while Jordan Clark recovered from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Monday night's 4-1 defeat to Burnley, Joe Johnson and Zack Nelson dropping to the bench. The Hatters looked to make a strong start in the south coast sunshine, Reuell Walters picking off a pass forward as the ball was transferred over to the left where Tahith Chong fashioned a shooting chance, almost locating the bottom corner.

Thomas Kaminski was sent off for Luton at Portsmouth this afternoon - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

It was all Town in terms of the early chances, a cross from Carlton Morris ending up at the feet of striker partner Elijah Adebayo, who swivelled quickly only to be denied by home stopper Will Norris who had narrowed the angle. Luton should have led on nine minutes, Clark with supreme vision to thread a defence-spilling pass to Morris who took it in his stride but faced with Norris, could only sidefoot against the keeper's trailing let

Pompey had chances of their own though too, Sammy Silvera’s shot easy for Kaminski, who was tested moments later as Conor Shaughnessy met a deep free kick, his downward header bouncing up off the turf and requiring an acrobatic tip over by the alert Belgian. An open contest saw Luton also threaten from a set-piece of their own, Alfie Doughty's corner met by Morris and cannoning away off a covering defender, while Paddy Lane's controlled volley from Silvera's outside of the boot cross was narrowly over.

Town were denied the opener on 25 minutes by a brilliant stop from Norris as Ogbene's cross was met by the head of Adebayo, Pompey's keeper with a wonderful save, tipping the ball against the underside of the bar. The end-to-end nature of the contest was demonstrated as just 60 seconds later, Silvera slipped the challenge of Morris and went for goal too, Kaminski beating his fierce drive away.

The keeper was then shown his first yellow of the afternoon on the half hour having been told to hurry his goal kicks up by referee Busby, although in his defence, it was actually Mengi who was dallying on this occasion. It was to prove so costly though as moments later, Kaminski came charging out of his area only to catch Lane and another Pompey player for good measure, leaving the official with no choice but to brandish a second yellow.

Edwards opted to withdraw captain Morris for Shea, as Pack's free kick was against the wall, before the hosts had huge appeals for a penalty turned down, with Busby clearly having his cards mixed up, showing Shaughnessy red for his vociferous appeals, quickly swapping it for the intended yellow. Shea's handling was tested quickly, as he also did well when Connor Ogilvie met a corner at the back post which was flicked on by the lurking Lang who had positioned himself just in front of the substitute.

Town switched to a back four at the start of the second period, Bell alongside Mengi in the centre, with Doughty and Walters now the more traditional full backs, as they were able to contain any real threats to a minimum in the early stages. The visitors started to look dangerous in the patches of possession they had themselves, Clark with a skilful foray just before the hour mark that saw him trick his way into space and feed Adebayo, who with the angle against him, tried a right-footed toepoke that flew wide.

Looking far more defensively solid than they had done for a good while now, Town were able to restrict Pompey to efforts from range, Lane not missing by much, Shea getting the full-length dive out as his 25-yard curler arched behind, with Lang nowhere near from further out. Pompey brought on former Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, who instantly showed his quality with a deep ball in that Shea, whose handling had been spot on from the moment he came on, plucking out of the sky once more.

With 12 minutes to go, Luton introduced Tom Holmes for his Hatters debut, in place of Bell, who had impressed on his first outing of the season, while Joe Taylor got a first run-out since the play-off final at Wembley, Adebayo's efforts upfront by himself ended. The pace of Taylor led to an immediate chance as breaking away from inside his own half, with Chong in support, he charged down the middle, seeing his intended pass rebound to him, before putting a low shot straight at Norris.

Having worked hard to ensure they left with something Luton almost let it slip when Elias Sorenson was left unmarked in the area, the sub glancing wide of the target. In the closing stages, the outstanding Mengi showed just how valuable keeping him will be in the transfer window, with two brilliant recovery runs to prevent Pompey from stealing a winner that would have been exceptionally tough on the Hatters.

Pompey: Will Norris, Jordan Williams, Connor Ogilvie, Ryley Towler, Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack (C Ben Stevenson 84), Christian Saydee (Elias Sorenson 78), Sammy Silvera, Andre Dozzell (Owen Moxon 71), Paddy Lane (Matt Ritchie 71) , Callum Lang. Subs not used: Jordan Archer, Zak Swanson, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery, Harry Clout.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Reuell Walters, Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell (Tom Holmes 78), Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 87), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C James Shea 34), Elijah Adebayo (Joe Taylor 78). Subs not used: Joe Johnson, Cauley Woodrow, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Christian Chigozie, Zack Nelson. Referee: John Busby. Booked: Kaminski 31, Shaughnessy 36, Pack 43, Dozzee 60, Clark 74, Chong 85. Sent off: Kaminski 34. Attendance: 20,293 (2,168 Hatters).