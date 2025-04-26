Kaminski starts as Hatters are unchanged for crucial Coventry clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Luton Town v Coventry City

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s crucial Championship encounter with Coventry City at Kenilworth Road.

Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is between the posts once more despite having travelled back to Belgium in the week to be with his family following the death of his father, while Kal Naismith and Jordan Clark, who both missed Monday’s 3-1 victory over Bristol City, are back on the bench. With Luton needing two wins to make sure of second tier survival next season, discussing the opposition in front of them, who are heavily involved in a play-off battle under Frank Lampard, Bloomfield said: “Since Frank’s taken over he’s done an incredible job.

"Looking at it earlier in the season, they knew they had a good squad, but since he’s gone in, they have hit some good form. The two central midfield players are fantastic, in wide areas they’ve got a goal threat, (Jack) Rudoni’s in good form, (Ellis) Simms is a good player, a proper number nine. So we know that they’re a good team and we can’t underestimate them. We have to respect that fact, there’s nothing given to us just because we’ve had a good run, we have to make it go and happen.”

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski will face Coventry this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Although City were beaten at rock bottom Plymouth Argyle on Monday, and have gone four away games without a win, Bloomfield added: “It’s been and gone. I’m sure that’s gone out of their minds, I’m sure they’ll be keen to bounce back so that makes it a tougher afternoon for us in my opinion. But we have to focus on ourselves, respect the opposition, understand what they’re going to bring, but try and bring ourselves to the best we possibly can.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh, Lamine Fanne, Thelo Aasgaard, Amari’i Bell, Milli Alli, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Lasse Nordas, Jordan Clark, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Shandon Baptiste.

Sky Blues: Bradley Collins, Luis Binks, Jay Dasilva, Jack Rudoni, Matt Grimes. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright, Ben Sheaf ©, Liam Kitching, Joel Latibeaudiere. Subs: Ben Wilson, Jamie Allen, Jamie Paterson, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Jake Bidwell, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Josh Eccles, Jack Burroughs, Isaac Moore. Referee: Oliver Langford.