Kaminski starts for Luton at Chelsea but Edwards wants a fierce battle to be Town's number one

Luton boss Rob Edwards is expecting a major battle for the number one spot at Kenilworth Road between new boys Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul despite confirming Kaminski will be between the posts at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The 30-year-old was signed by Edwards from Blackburn Rovers in the summer following a lengthy search to bolster his goalkeeping department.

He then started the 4-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season, before Town’s chief moved to also bring in the experienced Krul from Norwich City last week.

Thomas Kaminski faces a battle with Tim Krul to be Luton's number one - pic: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Dutch international will be number two for now, but on the competition to be in possession of the gloves for Luton, Edwards said: “Thomas has got the jersey at the moment, but I’ve said to the guys, Tim hasn’t joined to just come and sit around in the Premier League again.

"He wants to play, he’s hungry and he’s very ambitious.

"I want to stress that to the group, anyone that comes to the club, anyone that we’ve brought in in this window, it’s because we feel that they’re good enough to play.

"So there’s real competition in that area of the pitch and I think that’s how it’s got to be.”

Although he ended up picking the ball out of his net four times on what was his maiden Town and top flight appearance, Kaminski gave a fine performance at the Amex Stadium against the high-flying Seagulls.

The Belgian made a number of decent saves, looking assured throughout with some excellent handling, while his kicking was another strong point as well.

It clearly caught the eye of Edwards, who said: “He’s been a real positive, great personality, everything that we needed in a goalkeeper I really think he’s got.

"He’s at a brilliant age now where he can keep improving as well.

“The impact that he’s had in the first few weeks has been really good.

"He made some big saves, I like his distribution, he’s very proactive, so it’s really good because our goalkeepers are going to be needed this year.”

Five years his senior, Krul’s career is packed with Premier League experience, having played in the top flight over 200 times and is 15th in the all-time list for saves made as well.

Edwards believes the former Newcastle and Brighton stopper is another who has been a terrific addition already, adding: “He’s had a really positive impact in his first few days.

"I’ve been delighted with him, really good personality, very confident man, loads of experience and is going to bring real competition to that department.

"It was always the plan to try and bring in two goalkeepers, we’re delighted with the work we’ve been able to do, we’ve got a really good working group there now.