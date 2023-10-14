News you can trust since 1891
Kaminski's Belgium qualify for Euro 2024 Finals after Red Devils beat Austria

Lukaku scores as Red Devils triumph
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was on the bench as Belgium qualified for next summer's Euro 2024 Finals in Germany thanks to a 3-2 victory in Austria on Friday night.

The visitors took the lead when Dodi Lukebakio scored after 12 minutes, as he went on to get his second after the break.

Roma striker Romelu Lukalu then made it 3-0, as although Austria hit back with late goals from Konrad Laimer and a Marcel Sabitzer penalty, Belgium held on despite Everton midfielder Amadou Onana being sent off for his second yellow card.

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesHatters keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
The victory left Belgium top of Group F with 16 points from six matches to make sure of their place in next summer's tournament, as they host Sweden on Monday.

Meanwhile, Town’s on-loan Manchester City defender Issa Kabore played as Burkina Faso drew 0-0 in their international friendly against Equatorial Guinea.

They visit Mauritania on Monday.

