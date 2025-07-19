Keeley will get the chance to become Luton's number one after Spurs switch

Irish U21 international heads to Kenilworth Road

New Luton goalkeeper Josh Keeley is expected to be given the opportunity to establish himself as the Hatters’ number after the highly-rated shot-stopper agreed to move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to Kenilworth Road on a permanent deal this morning.

The 22-year-old headed to north London in July 2022 after coming through the ranks with League of Ireland Premier Division club St Patrick's Athletic, where he won league titles at U15, U17 and U19 levels, turning professional in January 2021. After joining Spurs, the keeper spent six months on loan with National League side Barnet in January 2024, playing 18 times for the Bees as they reached the play-offs, beaten by Solihull Moors.

He then enjoyed a hugely successful time at Luton’s fellow League One side Leyton Orient last term, keeping 16 clean sheets in 36 league outings, as the east London side made the play-offs, although they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic in the final. Setting a club record of seven successive clean sheets in all competitions, it saw Keeley named as the Supporters' Club Young Player of the Year, also picking up the Merit Award and winning the Goal of the Season prize, having dramatically found the net in an FA Cup victory over Oldham Athletic.

Josh Keeley has joined the Hatters from Tottenham Hotspur - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

With Belgian international Thomas Kaminski leaving recently to join Charlton Athletic, then despite Jack Walton’s return and James Shea remaining at Kenilworth Road, Town have opted to bring in Keeley, who has played for Ireland at U19 and U21 level, and will now be get the chance to stake his claim as the Hatters’ first choice for the foreseeable future, with Town chief Matt Bloomfield saying: “I’m really excited about the acquisition.

"Josh is someone that we think incredibly highly of. He’s still young for a goalkeeper so there’s lots of development still to come, but he’s just gone and had a really good season on loan at Leyton Orient in League One. Him and Sheasy between them will be a real good competition for places. Obviously the club’s acquiring Josh to come in and really lead us moving forward, but Sheasy plays a big part in that and we're really pleased to have that as our goalkeeping unit.

"There’s a real short term focus for this season for what we want to go and do but we always have to have an eye on the future for our football club and I really believe Josh ticks both boxes which is why it’s such an exciting acquisition. I thank Gary and Moons (James Mooney, operations director) for their backing on the deal.

"As a football club when Thomas left there was a desire to acquire someone who could offer that potential for the long term as well, so it’s a good one all round, both for the football club, for the team and off the back of the momentum that he’s had from a really good season at Orient last year, we hope he brings that energy and momentum into our squad.”

Discussing his attributes, Bloomfield continued: “He’s very agile, really energetic as a goalkeeper, will sweep high behind the defence, very good with his feet, shot-stopping as well. We’ve looked at his two loans, one at Barnet and one at Orient, his aerial ability is improving all the time which is really good. He’s worked really hard on that, coming and taking crosses, he’s very dominant with that too. So we believe that we’ve got a good young goalkeeper with lots of potential to keep on improving.”

With Shea also remaining at the club, Bloomfield believes Keeley is in the perfect company to improve and learn, with the former Arsenal youngster winning the Golden Glove award when Town were last in League One during the 2018-19 campaign. He added: “I cannot speak highly enough of Sheasy, as a man, as a goalkeeper, as a human being.

"He is one of the guys that you absolutely want in your corner. He’s been fantastic in pre-season, not put a foot wrong, even last season he didn't play any games for us but he was incredible in the dressing room and out on the training pitch. I couldn't speak more highly of Sheasy if I tried, he’s someone I hold in the highest regard.”