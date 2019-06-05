Keeper Isted has a definite future at Luton

Young goalkeeper Harry Isted has a real future with the Hatters according to new boss Graeme Jones.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal at Kenilworth Road after a season in which he made his full debut for the club in the Checkatrade Trophy against Brighton U21s, while he also started the 3-0 win over MK Dons as well.

Jones took advice from goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden before making his decision and will now look to get Isted some regular game time next term.

He said: “Kevin’s really hopeful on Harry for the future. He likes where he is now, which is great, but obviously we’ve got to get his development and his games programme right.

“There’s definitely a future for Harry and that’s where the work is.

“I haven’t seen him live, but I’m guided by Kevin.

"I’m not going to say he’s going out on loan, I haven’t spoken to Harry, but I want to get him back in, I want to have a look at him if I can and then we’ll take it from there.”