Keeper Isted starts as one of three changes for Hatters' trip to Stoke City

Harry Isted starts for the Hatters tonight

Goalkeeper Harry Isted has been handed his first start of the season for this evening's Championship clash with Stoke City following an illness to on-loan stopper Ethan Horvath.

The 25-year-old comes into the side as one of three changes from the 1-0 victory at Blackpool on Saturday, with Gabe Osho and Harry Cornick also starting, Luke Berry dropping to the bench, Dan Potts missing out completely through the back injury he suffered against the Seasiders.

Summer signing Matt Macey is also among the substitutes, while Alfie Doughty is fit enough to be named on the bench against his former side.

Potters: Jack Bonham, Harry Clarke, Morgan Fox, Harry Souttar, Lewis Baker (C), Dwight Gayle, Ben Wilmot, Liam Delap, Will Smallbone, Tarique Fosu, Nick Powell.

Subs: Joe Bursik, Aden Flint, Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell, Josh Tymon, D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Connor Taylor.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Jordan Clark, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Matt Macey, Louie Watson, Casey Pettit, Luke Berry, Luke Freeman, Cameron Jerome, Alfie Doughty.