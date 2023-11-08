Keeper Shea named in starting line-up for Luton's Premier League Cup clash at Colchester

Stopper will take his place in goal for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First team goalkeeper James Shea has been named in the starting line-up for the Development squad’s must-win Premier League Cup clash against Colchester United this evening.

The 32-year-old is yet to feature for the Hatters this season, as he is currently third choice behind Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul for the number one position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He gets a run-out tonight though, by far the most experienced player in a line-up that contains Jayden Luker and Zack Nelson, who were both on the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

James Shea starts for the Hatters Development squad this evening - pic: Liam Smith

Adrian Forbes’ young team have lost their opening fixtures against Chelsea and Leeds, but did put eight past Kempston Rovers in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup last week.

Speaking about the contest, which takes place at Malden and Tiptree’s Park Drive ground and kicks off at 7pm, Forbes told the club’s official website: “The boys have been in good spirits over the past few days after that result

"We know it’s going to be a completely different challenge against Colchester but the squad is ready and we’re looking forward to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It has been a tough start after two defeats, but in big patches in those games we competed well and it’s up to us to put in a good level of performance in and out of possession against Colchester.

"We’re able to do that then we’re able to get a positive result.”

“We know that if we’re able to, it can put us in a good position going into the Chelsea game next month with nothing to lose.

“The teams we’ve faced already haven’t seen the best of us yet and I know we’ve got so much more to give from what we’ve seen so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The boys will be full of confidence. They’ve prepared well and now it’s down to the players and staff to go and get a result.”

Hatters: James Shea, Christian Chigozie, Jayden Luker, Axel Piesold, Jacob Pinnington, Claude Kayibanda, Josh Phillips, Zack Nelson, Oli Lynch, Jake Burger (C), Millar Matthews-Lewis.

Subs: Marcus Daws, Jameson Horlick, Tyrell Giwa, Archie Heron, Benedict Benagr.

Colchester: Ted Collins, Matt Yates, Jet Dyer, Gene Kennedy, Fiacre Kelleher, Ronnie Nelson, Ryan Lowe, Archie Oliver, Oscar Thorn, Donell THomas, Kenny Mupomba.