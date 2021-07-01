Kenilworth Road opener was the dream for Luton skipper Bradley

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Town skipper Sonny Bradley got his dream start to the Championship season last week, with the Hatters at home to Peterborough United on the opening day.

The Luton captain wasn’t fussed with the opposition in front of his side at Kenilworth Road, just the fact that with supporters expected to be allowed to attend once more following a campaign of empty stadiums, the Hatters get to play in front of them immediately.

Town are then on the road twice to recently relegated Premier League side West Bromwich Albion and last year’s surprise package Barnsley, but Bradley told the club's official website: “It is an exciting day looking at the fixtures and now you can start to plan your pre-season building up to that Peterborough game.

“It’s a tough one, they’ll be full of momentum coming up from League One and it will be a difficult game, but the main thing for me was what I was thinking about, I wanted to be at home on that first game and we are.

“For me, we could have played anyone, as long as we were at home, that’s what I really wanted.

“Then straight away we go to West Brom, which it’s West Brom, they’ve just come down from the Premier League, so it’s another difficult game, but it’s exciting times.

“They’re all difficult, but if we have a good pre-season and approach those games in the right manner, then I’m sure we can have a good start.”

On the prospect of running out in front of a full house at Kenilworth Road for the first time since February 29,2020 when Town drew 1-1 with Stoke, Bradley continued: “It might feel a little bit strange at first, I know we had a couple of pilot games and a few fans in, to be fair we really enjoyed it, but we want that full capacity, or something close to it.

“The pre-season games, the local games, we always turn out well.

"The last couple of years I’ve been here, we always get a good crowd, so I’m sure there are some fans who are itching to see us play and are going to get a chance.

“It’s exciting, but the main one for me is Peterborough at home.