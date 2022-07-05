Kick-off times change for Town's derby clashes with fierce rivals Watford

Town have had four of their matches moved

Luton Town have announced four alterations to their 2022-23 Championship fixture schedule, including both matches against local rivals Watford.

Town’s trip to Vicarage Road, which was due to take place on Saturday, October 22, will now be staged on Sunday, October 23 at midday.

The return clash will remain on Saturday, April 1, although now kick-offs at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Luton’s home encounter against QPR on Saturday, October 15, will now start at 12.30pm, while the Hatters’ trip to Reading on Wednesday, April 19, will begin at 8pm.

A statement on the Luton website: “The decision to move dates and kick-off times has been taken at the request of the police, with the clubs in communication to ensure the safety of all supporters at matches.

"Please note that all of these dates and kick-off times are subject to live TV selections."

Luton have also confirmed that their second game of the season, away at Burnley on Saturday, August 6, has been selected as the live international broadcast.

The statement added: “This match will now not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.

“EFL Digital will communicate this to subscribers and the clubs involved, where applicable.”