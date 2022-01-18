Kioso back at Kenilworth Road to provide cover and ensure Town stay strong according to Hart

Town defender Peter Kioso

Luton took the decision to recall defender Peter Kioso from his loan spell at League One MK Dons to add some much-needed cover to their defensive options for the upcoming raft of Championship matches, according to first team coach Paul Hart.

The Hatters play eight times in the next 25 days, including an FA Cup fourth round clash against Cambridge United, and with Reece Burke an injury doubt after going off against Bournemouth on Saturday, plus Tom Lockyer having not featured since November, they have opted to bring the ex-Dunstable Town youngster player back.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Hart said: "I think we had until the 15th to enable us to bring him back and to enable the squad to remain strong and a little bit of that is so we have cover.

"The best thing about Peter is that he’s had some minutes on the pitch.

"He’s been away and he’s a great lad, he’s come back in and given us a lift.

"He’s a good trainer and it’s good to have him back.

“We’re covered in many positions too, Gabriel Osho can play in a number of positions.

"This year he’s played at centre back and full back and as a defensive midfielder and think that enables us to not take risks, but rest slightly easier t know we’ve got people of that quality to come in."

Speaking about Kioso last week, boss Nathan Jones felt the former Hartlepool defender needs to get better at certain aspects of his game and also get the opportunity to prove whether or not he will be a success at Kenilworth Road.

He said: “I think defensively yes, he can step up and be a good defender for us.

"He has to improve as he’s got, contrary to some opinions, he’s got some very good people ahead of him, or competition from very good people, athletic ones that can defend and want to defend and then do the other side as well."

However, when asked what areas are that Kioso could do with getting better in, Hart added: "I don’t think work on a professional player ever finishes.