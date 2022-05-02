Kioso confident Hatters can give title-chasing Cottagers a 'great game'

Town defender Peter Kioso gets stuck in

Defender Peter Kioso is confident the Hatters have what it takes to get a result against the stand-out team in the league, Fulham, this evening.

The Cottagers completed an expected promotion back to the Premier League last month and need one more win to secure the title as well.

With a squad still bursting with top flight talent, Marco Silva’s side have scored 99 goals this term, 49 on home soil and 50 on the road, as they won 26 matches to ensure they are back among the elite again next term.

Luton have their own promotion ambitions though, a win cementing their place in the play-offs ahead of Saturday’s final round of fixtures, which is something Kioso is looking to do, saying: “It’s always a test, but you view everyone exactly the same in this league.

“Fair play to Fulham, they’ve done well to go up, but every team in this league is a hard team, it doesn’t matter where they are.

“We know that if we’re on it, we’ll give them a great game, the boys are going to be ready to go, we’re going to be raring to go in that game.”

Fulham have once more been spearheaded by Serbian international Aleksander Mitrovic, who with 41 goals, has set a new second tier record, beating Ivan Toney’s tally of 31 that he managed just last year.

Kioso wasn’t about to single him out ahead of the game shown live on Sky Sports, adding: “Fair play to him, he’s done what he needed to do this season, but the boys are not going to go into the game giving anyone too much respect.

"He’s another player, just like us.