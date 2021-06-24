Kioso excited to see Town's Championship fixtures unveiled

Town defender Peter Kioso

Town defender Peter Kioso is excited to see just who the Hatters get in their first game of the Championship season this morning.

With the fixtures out shortly, the Luton right back said: “It’s always interesting to see who you play in the first few games, who you're up against.

“It’s a good thing to see, everyone gets excited for that, everyone just waits for the day that all comes out.”

With Town going into the campaign on the back of an impressive 12th placed finish, plus a highest second tier points tally since the the early 1980s, then improving once more will be a tough challenge.

However, Kioso is confident the Hatters can do just that, adding: “I think with the gaffer, with the backroom staff, the coaches the medical staff, everyone, I think we’ll be able to get to the goals that we set for this season because of how hard we work, not just as players but as a club.

"How hard we work, how much we want to push on to the next step, I think it definitely is achievable.