Klopp hopes Liverpool can get into the Kenilworth Road dressing room as he praises the 'exceptional job' done by Luton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked that he is hoping the visitors’ squad can somehow get into the dressing room during his first visit to Kenilworth Road on Sunday to face a Luton team he felt have done an ‘exceptional job’ in reaching the Premier League.

The 56-year-old took over at Anfield in 2015 and has had a hugely successful time in charge of the Reds, winning the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup in his eight years at the helm.

With Town last facing Liverpool in the FA Cup back in 2008, way before the German headed to England, then after ending their 30-year absence from the top flight last term, it means Klopp has yet to be in the dug-out for a fixture against the Hatters.

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp - pic: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He is looking forward to that first experience though, as in his pre-match press conference, he said: “I’ve heard about it (Kenilworth Road), I haven't seen it yet, it’s one of the grounds I've never been to before, so I'm looking forward to it, honestly I do.

"It's great, we have to get somehow into the dressing room and I hear it's not massive, so we will get changed and then it's a football game, that's all I need, a pitch, an opponent and us there.

"I don’t know exactly how many of our fans can go there but it's exciting and I love the story.

"I don’t think anybody expected Luton to get promoted last year, so they did an exceptional job there as far as I’m concerned and as far as I know.

"It looks like they’re pretty relaxed with the situation, they knew it would be tricky so they want to get everything out of this season.

“That means point by point, surprise here, take the points there and try to stay in the league.

"That’s the team we will face, so interesting but it will be difficult as it’s their ground.

"If you would be in their shoes you would probably think ‘home games, we cannot waste any opportunities, so we'll go for it,’ that’s the opponent I expect.”

On just where he thinks Rob Edwards’ team will try and to hurt his high-flying side, Klopp continued: "It’s a football game and it’s important to know before a game about an opponent, as much as we can on how they see it, but that stops at a specific moment and then you play a football game.

"That means you have to do the necessary stuff, we will probably face a low block and we have to deal with that.

"We will probably face set-pieces with quality and that's why we have to make sure we are ready for that, all these different things.

"It’s Luton, but it’s not the first time we faced a team who have played that way.

"That’s what we have to deal with and that’s what will prepare the boys for.”

To further highlight the different trajectories the clubs have been on in recent years, when Liverpool were winning the Champions League at the end of the 2018-19 season, Luton were being crowned League One champions under interim manager Mick Harford, as they won promotion to the Championship.

Town chief Rob Edwards, who has since mastermind Luton’s rise from the second tier to the top tier of English football, added: “We’ve been on an amazing journey very, very quickly and to be competing and playing against these teams now, it is amazing.

"I wasn’t here when the team was doing that, we’re here now, and in the present, we’re going up against a team because we’re in the same league as them.

"I want us to try and compete, my job, along with the staff and the players, is to try and find the right way of doing that.