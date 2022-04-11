Knee injury rules former Luton defender Matty Pearson out of Terriers clash with Hatters

Former Luton defender Matty Pearson goes up for a header with Sonny Bradley earlier in the season

Huddersfield defender Matty Pearson will miss out on a reunion with his old Luton team-mates this evening after picking up a knee injury in training.

The 28-year-old made 136 appearances, scoring 10 goals during his three years at Kenilworth Road, becoming a firm favourite with supporters, before leaving in the summer and moving to the John Smith’s Stadium.

He has become a first team regular for the Terriers, featuring 42 times and scoring four goals, but was ruled out of facing his former side by boss Carlos Corberan.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the match, he said: “Unfortunately, this week we have picked up an injury to an important player in Matty Pearson.

"In training, he was involved in a tackle that hurt his knee, which gave him some problems.

"For other players, this injury would end their season but with Matty we are not sure because if any player can reduce the time for full recovery, it is him because of his character and determination.

"Some players need 6-8 weeks to recover from this, but let’s see how long it takes Matty.

"No operation is going to be required, just treatment on the knee.

"Aside from Matty, all the squad is fit for Monday’s game.

"Danny Ward and Jonathan Hogg have recovered from the illness they had."

Discussing the game, which is live on Sky Sports and pits the fourth placed side in the Championship against their fifth placed visitors, Corberan added: “It’s one game worth three points, but when you see where the two teams are in the table, it’s a game between two sides that are competing very well.

"I expect the game to be very competitive because of the position of Luton Town in the table, but also because Luton play in a way where you need to compete very well regardless if you want to try and take something away from the game.