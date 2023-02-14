Knee injury sees Hatters' on-loan Whites full back ruled out of Preston clash

​On-loan Leeds United full back Cody Drameh has been ruled out of tomorrow evening’s Championship clash at Preston North End.

​The 21-year-old had started both matches against Cardiff and Stoke since arriving from Elland Road during the transfer window, but was a notable absentee when Town's team was announced at Coventry City on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Edwards had said: “He’s got a little bit of a knock on the knee so we’ll assess it and see how long it’s going to be.

Cody Drameh will miss the trip to Preston

"Hopefully not too long at all, so that was a bit of a disappointment.

"But I was looking at the team today and then what we could bring on and I felt we were really strong, one or two to come back quickly as well.”

When giving an update regarding the former England youth international during his press conference this afternoon though, Edwards said: “He won’t be right for this one.

"We’ll see how he is for the weekend (against Burnley), it’s not a serious one, but the knock was a little bit more painful than we thought.

"We’ve had to be a little bit more conservative with it, we’ll see how it is for the weekend.”

On Drameh’s impact at Kenilworth Road since arriving from the Premier League White, Edwards added: “We’ve been delighted with him since he’s come in.

"He was just getting himself up to Championship match speed again and shows loads of qualities, but we’ll get him back with us really, really quickly and out there on the pitch.