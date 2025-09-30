Kodua on the spot in stoppage time to earn Luton a dramatic point at Blackpool

Gideon Kodua scored a late equaliser for Luton this evening - pic : David Horn / PRiME Media Images

League One: Blackpool 2 Luton Town 2

Gideon Kodua scored a stoppage time penalty as Luton hit back from 2-0 down to earn a dramatic point at Blackpool this evening.

The Hatters looked like they were about to slump to yet another disappointing result on the road, breached twice by CJ Hamilton, the second arriving with 53 minutes on the clock, as it looked like Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers was just going to have papered over the cracks for manager Matt Bloomfield.

However, the boss then rang the changes, crucially bringing on Kodua and Jordan Clark, as a deflected Clark attempt halved the deficit on 78 minutes, with Kodua then winning and converting an even later penalty to ensure Town left with a point on their tally. The visitors made just one change for the contest, Cohen Bramall replacing Teden Mengi who had a knock, as he went to the left back berth, with Kal Naismith slotting in at centre half alongside Mads Andersen.

Luton didn’t look anywhere near the kind of solid outfit they had been from the weekend, as they barely got out of their half in the opening stages, with former Hatter Josh Bowler pulling the strings for the hosts. It didn’t come as too much of a surprise when the Tangerines took the lead either, Bowler picking up a loose ball and finding Hamilton, who stood up Christ Makosso and fired low through the body of Josh Keeley, who wouldn’t have been happy to have conceded in such a manner.

Having kept three successive clean sheets here on their last three trips, one in which Tom Lockyer in particular was superb, how Luton must have wished they could have emulated those kinds of showings, the hosts going on to dominate the opening stages, as the visitors’ clearances were just continually coming back at them.

After a lengthy stoppage following an injury to Danny Imray, which saw him replaced by Andy Lyons, although the game began to take place slightly more in the hosts’ half, the Tangerines still retained a clear threat on the break, Hamilton escaping on the left to pick out Dale Taylor, his header straight at Keeley.

Midway through the half Town did begin to threaten more often, a lovely sliderule pass by Zack Nelson releasing Makosso, who picked out Lamine Fanne first time, the midfielder’s shot tipped over by Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Town continued to press, getting the ball wide to good effect, Bramall’s ball in blocked behind, but the visitors’ corners weren’t providing the threat they wanted, too often overhit and going harmlessly behind for a goal kick.

Nelson tried to take matters into his own hands from 30 yards, blazing over when he had space to run into and team-mates in front of him, but with five minutes to go until half time, Luton almost got through again, an impudent flick from Wells releasing Fanne, who couldn’t get past an onrushing Peacock-Farrell, with Nelson’s goalbound follow-up charged away and then Alli’s finishing yet letting him down once more from a tight angle.

Needing a big second half to avoid further pressure being heaped on Bloomfield, Town almost fell 2-0 behind inside 40 seconds, Taylor somehow escaping the defence’s attentions, Makosso over to block in the nick of time. They did double their lead on 53 minutes though, when Luton had a lengthy spell of possession on their left, but were unable to get the ball into the area, and with Alli once more getting caught on the ball, as he had done on numerous occasions through the evening, as the hosts quickly moved it to their left.

Hamilton took off and with the visitors’ defence out of position, having committed too many men forward, was able to burst clear and beat Keeley for the second time to double the hosts’ lead. Town then made an instant triple substitution, with Kodua, Joe Gbode and Clark on for Nelson, Wells and Alli, who had an evening to forget.

The changes didn’t initially appear to alter much, Blackpool close to a third when Hamilton picked out Bowler, but falling back, his volley bounced into the ground and went over. Kodua did try and pull one back on 63 minutes, freed by Saville’s pass in the centre, as he sped away and pulled the trigger from 25 yards, watching it fly narrowly wide of the target.

Clark did the same on 70 minutes, as that looked the only way that Town were going to get back into the game, such was their inability to pick out a green shirt inside the box. Bloomfield then went to the bench again with 15 to go, Lasse Nordas and Jake Richards on, as Nordas should really have halved the deficit instantly, meeting a corner from the left but glancing wide.

Town’s policy of shooting on sight did finally pay off on 77 minutes though as Clark had a crack on his left foot as it took a hefty and fortuitous deflection off a defender to wrongfoot Peacock-Farrell who was completely rooted to his spot, the ball dribbling into the corner. Now sensing an unlikely equaliser, Bramall, who had been one bright spot from the evening, whipped over two excellent crosses from the left, the second seeing Gbode nod wide.

With time running out, the visitors were then awarded a penalty in rather bizarre fashion in the 90th minute, Kodua cleaned out in the area by Oliver Casey, with referee Martin Woods playing the advantage for Town to get their shot off, but once Peacock-Farrell had completed the save, he then blew his whistle and pointed to the spot, much to the annoyance of the home supporters.

it was left to Kodua to assume responsibility and the youngster did just that, impressively keeping his cool to send Peacock-Farrell the wrong way from the spot and restore parity for the visitors. Boss Bloomfield might even have been celebrating a win, Gbode’s shot deflecting on to the roof of the net, but in the end, they had to make do with a point.

Tangerines: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Ashley Fletcher (Tom Bloxham 71), Hayden Coulson, Dale Taylor (Lee Evans 81), Josh Bowler (Emil Hansson 81), Michael Ihiekwe ©, CJ Hamilton, Danny Imray (Andy Lyons 16). Subs not used: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth,

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith ©, Cohen Bramall, George Saville, Lamine Fanne (Lasse Nordas 75), Shayden Morris (Jake Richards 75), Zack Nelson (Gideon Kodua 57), Milli Alli (Jordan Clark 57), Nahki Wells (Joe Gbode 57). Subs not used: James Shea, Marvelous Nakamba. Booked: Fletcher 41. Referee: Martin Woods. Attendance: 8,530.