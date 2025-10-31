Kodua strikes as Luton narrowly avoid Halloween horrow FA Cup show

FA Cup first round: Luton Town 4 Forest Green Rovers 3

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gideon Kodua scored a stoppage time winner as Luton just about prevented a Halloween horror show at Kenilworth Road this evening, as they edged past a courageous Forest Green Rovers side in the FA Cup in a truly crazy first round encounter.

Shown live on TNT Sports and billed as the mouthwatering Jack Wilshere v Robbie Savage clash, those watching on certainly got their money’s worth in a tie that the Hatters looked to have had sewn up at the break. Leading 2-0, they then added a third on 53 minutes, before Rovers roared back, as the demons resurfaced for the Hatters once more, with Rovers, who were easily the better side in the second period, scoring three times in just 18 minutes to level the scores and looked the more likely to go on and win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Kodua ended those hopes when he slammed into the net to ensure it was Luton’s name in the second round draw and round off a pulsating tie as the hosts were also celebrating the rarity of securing three wins in a week. Prior to kick-off, boss Wilshere made two changes from the 1-0 win at Northampton, Liam Walsh and Izzy Jones in for Jordan Clark and Kodua, as the Hatters almost led inside 60 seconds, Walsh’s corner hitting the boot of Nigel Lonwijk and was on its way in before a Rovers defender hammered clear.

Winner: Gideon Kodua celebrates after making it 4-3 to Luton against Forest Green Rovers - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

Forest Green showed they weren’t going to be bowed by the occasion though as some sloppy defending saw Kal Naismith give the ball away, with a cross whipped in, Jili Buyabu unable to convert from a tight angle at the back post. A quiet opening 20 minutes was soon enlivened by a terrific foray on the Luton right as starting with Teden Mengi, a one touch move involving Lonwijk and Nahki Wells saw Jake Richards nick the ball inside for Fanne who could only drag disappointingly wide.

However, he made no mistake when handed an almost identical chance 60 seconds later, Wells reacting quickest to speed forward and then find Fanne, who having used his first attempt as a range finder, directed this shot high into the corner of the net. Town then doubled their lead on the half hour with a goal that visiting keeper Fiachra Pagel won’t want to see again, Cohen Bramall’s dipping 30-yard free kick squirming out of his grasp, allowing Wells to react quickest and tap the ball over the line to end his seven game drought.

He almost doubled his tally moments later when Saville’s cross flicked off a defender’s head, but unmarked and six yards out he could only put his volley over the bar. Rovers finally threatened with five minutes of the half remaining, a clever short corner routine seeing Mengi make an absolutely vital block on Buyabu’s low effort that was on its way in, Lonwijk getting in the way of the follow-up attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers brought on Tom Knowles at the break and the half time sub was to prove an instant livewire, almost scoring with his first touch, Lonwijk attempting an ill-advised back header when the ball was no more than an inch off the turf, Keeley reacting quickly to advance off his line and clear. The visitors were gifted another opportunity as Town, who didn’t look solid at the back all night, gifted them the ball and Kyle McAllister’s instinctive effort to catch Keeley off his line from range sailed wide.

Having weathered that mini storm, Luton appeared to have put the result beyond doubt with a third on 53 minutes when Rovers were caught trying to play out from the back. Jones won the ball, as it eventually cannoned through to Fanne, who faced with Pagel, unselfishly looked to his right and played in Wells for the striker to notch his second from three yards out.

The forward was then sniffing his hat-trick, having a crack from 22 yards which didn’t quite come down in time, but Luton switched off, as Knowles, who had already shown his willingness to get forward, burst through the challenge of Lonwijk far too easily and took aim, his effort flicking off the head of Mengi, giving Keeley no chance at all.

Luton had been readying two changes before the goal, as they still went ahead with them, striker Ali Al-Hamadi on for his first appearance since signing on loan from Ipswich back on deadline day and Zack Nelson also introduced, Jones and Walsh off. However, Town quickly conceded again as with 68 minutes gone, another break from the visitors saw Mengi nutmegged and Harry Whiswell sped into the box, going to ground after minimal contact from the recovering defender, Kyle McAllister making no mistake from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilshere went to his bench again, Jerry Yates and Kodua replacing Wells and Richards, but it was the away end who were in bedlam on 79 minutes, the Hatters’ back-line sliced open once more. Keeley and Bramall looked like they had stopped the chance, but the ball was played back into the danger zone and when Lonwijk couldn’t get it away, there was Aidan Dausch to slam home and bring the scores level.

It looked like the visitors were the ones now destined to take their place in the next round and they almost did so when a deep free kick saw Laurent Mendy head against the crossbar, and Knowles slice over when a corner dropped at his feet. With extra time looming, Town, who had been second best for the majority of the second 45, ventured forward, Al-Hamadi causing a nuisance.

Yates was able to get hold of possession and pick out Kodua’s run, the West Ham loanee blasting into the net to put Luton ahead again, with the goal coming very much against the run of play. Still Rovers didn’t give up though, sending keeper Pagel up for one last free kick, and although he wasn’t involved, the ball rebounded to Dausch just eight yards out, who on this occasion, couldn’t keep his composure, as a very relieved Town made it through to the next round.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Cohen Bramall, Teden Mengi, Kal Naismith (C), George Saville, Liam Walsh (Zack Nelson 62), Lamine Fanne (Hakeem Odoffin 90), Izzy Jones (Ali Al-Hamadi 62), Jake Richards (Gideon Kodua 71), Nahki Wells (Jerry Yates 71). Subs not used: James Shea, Mads Andersen, Milli Alli, Christ Makosso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers: Fiachra Pagel, Neil Kengni (Kyle McAllister 46), Laurent Mendy (C), Harvey Bunker, Isaac Moore (James Balagazi 73), Tre Pemberton, Jili Buyabu, Harry Whitwell, Temi Babalola (Aidan Dausch 59), Sean Etaluku (Tom Knowles 46), Abraham Kanu (Ryan Innis 59). Subs not used: Luke McNicholas, Nick Haughton, Jayden Clarke, Jordan Moore-Taylor. Booked: Fanne 65, Naismith 84, Knowles 89. Referee: Stephen Parkinson. Attendance: 4,511 (462 Rovers).