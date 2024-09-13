Krauß 'chomping at the bit' to get fit for Luton after being ruled out of Millwall trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent addition won't be available at the New Den

Luton boss Rob Edwards has stated that loan signing Thomas Krauß is ‘chomping at the bit’ to make his debut for the Hatters insisting that the former German young international is not far away from being able to do so.

The 23-year-old moved to England last month as he agreed to spend the rest of the campaign at Kenilworth Road having been told he wasn’t going to feature with his parent club Bundesliga outfit Mainz. Having been at RB Leipzig, FC Nürnberg and Schalke 04 during his career, Krauß’s first taste of English football has been delayed by an ankle injury he suffered while training ahead of the move, and having missed matches with Preston and QPR, he won’t feature at Millwall on Saturday either.

It is hoped that he will be an option for Edwards soon though, as the manager said today: “He’s not available for the weekend. He’s doing really, really well, stepping up his training next week and hopefully getting involved with us as well. He’s chomping at the bit, I’ll say it like that. He’s really eager to get back involved, he’s in a really good place, so hopefully we can progress him quite soon. He’s come in for that reason, he wants to play and affect it and do well and show everyone what he’s about. It’s frustrating for him at the moment that he’s not been able to do that, but he’s not far away now.”

Tom Krauß in action for Mainz - pic: Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Krauß is one of three outfield players definitely not available for the trip to the Den, with Japanese international Daiki Hashioka another who is out after he injured his calf during pre-season. His timeframe is similar to his new team-mate though, with Edwards continuing: “Hashi’s doing well as well. He’s progressing out to the grass and doing work with the fitness coaches as well now, so we’re hopeful of being able to integrate him as well soon, maybe a similar sort of time to Tom, maybe a week or two behind, but we’ll see.”

Striker Jacob Brown is another one absent, the Scottish international having not featured in a game since the 4-4 draw with Newcastle United over seven months ago on February 3 due to a serious knee problem. Edwards said: “Brownie trained today, he’s not training every single day at the moment, so he won’t be ready for tomorrow. We want to try and up that again for next week so we’ll see how he is for next week but he’s doing well.”