Krauß thanks 'amazing' Hatters fans after ending his loan with Luton early to join VfL Bochum
Former Town midfielder Tom Krauß thanked Luton supporters for their wonderful support shown to him during his loan stint at Kenilworth Road.
The 23-year-old had penned a season-long loan deal at Kenilworth Road back in the summer from Bundesliga side Mainz, making 23 appearances and scoring two goals, before it was announced yesterday that his deal would be terminated at the player’s request due to personal reasons, swiftly agreeing to join fellow German top flight side VfL Bochum for the remainder of the campaign.
During his first venture into English football, Krauß became a popular figure amongst Luton supporters for his passionate performances, as he won 53 tackles, the third highest in the Championship. Writing on Instagram, it was clear the feeling was mutual, as the ex-Germany U21 international said: “Thank You & Goodbye @lutontown. Due to family reasons, I’ve made the difficult decision to head back home. I want to thank the fans for their amazing support. I’m also grateful to @lutontown for understanding my situation and allowing me to return to Germany. I will always carry the memories of this wonderful club with me. Thank you, Luton! Until we meet again!”
Writing on X after his departure was announced, @SelkirkIan said: “All the best Tom and thank you.” @Hitesh_78_: “Thank you Tom for your heart and desire. Always a hatter.” @morton_alan: “Thanks for all your effort. Hope your family are okay and hope to see you playing again. Always welcome back.” @DICKPLENTY: “Thought he was quite decent. Hope he dominates at his next club.” @uptheluton: “His energy will be missed in our midfield, all the best Tom!” @mohamm37567: “We love you Tom.Go and play your heart out.”
