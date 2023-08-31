Krul 'buzzing' to have made his Luton debut after signing from Norwich City

New Luton keeper Tim Krul was elated to make his Hatters debut during Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road.

The 35-year-old Dutchman was signed by boss Rob Edwards from Norwich City recently to provide competition for current number one Thomas Kaminski and was given a chance to show just what he can do against the League Two Gills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a quiet first period, Krul was then beaten by Jayden Clarke's close range shot early in the second half, before making a vital save when Ashley Nadesan got the better of Amari’i Bell.

Late on, he couldn’t quite keep out Tom Nichols’ header despite his best efforts, but did make a crucial stop in injury time to prevent Jonny Williams forcing penalties.

On his maiden outing and a 415th club appearance of his career, which include stints at Newcastle, Brighton, AZ Alkmaar, Ajax, Carlisle and Falkirk, Krul tweeted: “Buzzing to have made my debut last night and thank you for the welcome this week.

"Good win and into the hat for the next round. @LutonTown #caraboacup.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying on social media, @Magpie24_7 said: “A great keeper.”

Tim Krul clears the ball against Gillingham on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

@PaulSparks1964: “First of many. Great to have you on board.

"Hold on tight it’s always a hell of a ride! #COYH.”

@paddyholddn: “Good luck Tim.”

@dianencfcfan: “Glad you won & had a good game Tim.”