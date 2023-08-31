News you can trust since 1891
Krul 'buzzing' to have made his Luton debut after signing from Norwich City

Keeper starts during Gillingham victory
By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

New Luton keeper Tim Krul was elated to make his Hatters debut during Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Gillingham at Kenilworth Road.

The 35-year-old Dutchman was signed by boss Rob Edwards from Norwich City recently to provide competition for current number one Thomas Kaminski and was given a chance to show just what he can do against the League Two Gills.

After a quiet first period, Krul was then beaten by Jayden Clarke's close range shot early in the second half, before making a vital save when Ashley Nadesan got the better of Amari’i Bell.

Late on, he couldn’t quite keep out Tom Nichols’ header despite his best efforts, but did make a crucial stop in injury time to prevent Jonny Williams forcing penalties.

On his maiden outing and a 415th club appearance of his career, which include stints at Newcastle, Brighton, AZ Alkmaar, Ajax, Carlisle and Falkirk, Krul tweeted: “Buzzing to have made my debut last night and thank you for the welcome this week.

"Good win and into the hat for the next round. @LutonTown #caraboacup.”

Tim Krul clears the ball against Gillingham on Tuesday night - pic: Liam SmithTim Krul clears the ball against Gillingham on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith
Tim Krul clears the ball against Gillingham on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

