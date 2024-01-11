Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton keeper Tim Krul will continue to do all he can to push Town number one Thomas Kaminski for a place in the Hatters XI this term.

​The 35-year-old summer signing from Norwich City had a rare outing between the posts on Sunday, making just his third appearance for the club in the 0-0 FA Cup third round draw against Bolton Wanderers. With Kaminski starring since his arrival from Blackburn Rovers in August, making some terrific saves to ensure the Hatters are still in the fight for Premier League survival, Krul, who has 15 Netherlands caps to his name, will do all he can to not only try and win a place in the side, but also help his team-mate maintain that impressive form to boost Luton’s chances of staying up.

He said: “It’s been a good fight between us. He’s kept up the levels and he’s one of the reasons why we’re doing so well as a club. When I signed for Luton I had a really good conversation with the manager. He said listen, if Thomas drops his form or he has an injury, I know you’re there for me and that’s what I’m here for. I’m pushing Thomas as hard as I can. I’m doing a lot behind the scenes to help the young boys and I’m ready when I’m called upon.

Tim Krul clears the danger against Bolton Wanderers - pic: Liam Smith

"So patience for me, but I’m buzzing to be at this club. I’m really proud of where this club is heading from where the club was and it was nice to get 90 minutes. I’m training as hard as I can to be there on the weekend, so this week was an enjoyable week for me as I knew there was a game at the end of it.”

Krul, who has 222 Premier League outings to his name during his spells with Newcastle United and the Canaries, knows full well it’s vital he keeps his own levels as high as possible and prepares properly for every match just in case he is called on by boss Rob Edwards. He added: “You look around the Premier League, the Chelsea goalkeeper (Robert Sanchez), Nick Pope at Newcastle (both injured), anything can happen any second, so I can’t rest on my laurels that’s for sure.