Lack of pre-season is no excuse for ex-Gunner as he targets Town first team spot

Bramall looking to become a regular at Kenilworth Road

Recent Luton addition Cohen Bramall didn’t want to use his lack of pre-season as any kind of excuse as he looks to nail down a first team place with the Hatters this term.

The former Arsenal youngster, who has had spells at Birmingham, Colchester, Lincoln and Rotherham United previously, was released by Portsmouth in June after his short term deal at Fratton Park came to an end, leaving him without a club during the off season. With no new employers coming forward, it meant that while the rest of the footballing fraternity were back training during July, Bramall had to find his own ways of keeping fit.

He did that, before eventually snapped up by the Hatters once Alfie Doughty had left for Millwall, joining on the eve of the opening night 1-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon. Starting way behind the rest of his new team-mates in terms of fitness, Bramall has had to try and build that side of things up while also carefully playing games, as he had the first half of the Carabao Cup exit at Coventry City, and then made his league debut when brought on for the second period at Bradford City, setting up Gideon Kodua’s late consolation in a 2-1 loss.

Luton defender Cohen Bramall - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

As he continued to be put through his paces at the Brache, Bramall was dipped in and out of the side, starting the 1-0 triumph against Wigan Athletic, lasting 56 minutes but was then back on the bench against Cardiff City and Burton Albion to ensure he didn’t pick up any kind of injury which would curtail his involvement for the Hatters, who have a lack of left footed options at wingback with Joe Johnson also out.

He did however start the Vertu Trophy group stage contest against Barnet before the international break and gave further evidence of just how important a player he could be for the Hatters, setting up Jerry Yates’ goal with an expertly delivered through ball and then opening his own account in truly stunning fashion, thumping a free kick in off the bar from just over 20 yards out.

Bramall also upped his time on the pitch too, playing 73 minutes, and is now looking to kick on, as asked just how difficult it has been playing catch-up, he said: “It happened 2019 when I left Arsenal and went to Colchester and I signed, didn't play a game, went straight into a league game, that was the last time. This time I didn't have a pre-season, I was just trying to stay fit, but you can do as many five k’s and running sessions as you want, but when it comes to an actual game, you can’t match that fitness, the short, sharp stuff.

"There’s fitness and there’s match fitness, they’re two completely different things. When I get my chance I’ll make sure I take it with both hands so I can stay fit, stay in the team and keep winning games, but it’ll come, I’m not fussed about that. Rarely have I experienced it, but I know how fit I can be and I’ll get there. I don’t want to make any excuses, I just need to play, keep my head down and stay positive.

"I played 70 minutes which was massive, I just feel like at the moment, it’s taking me a while to get my second wind. Normally I hit it quick, but it will come and I’ll be fine. I’m really enjoying it though, it’s getting minutes under my belt and getting confidence. I need to sharpen up a few things and I’ll be fine. I know I scored and assisted and did really well but I can’t get too high on that. The game’s done now, celebrate and move on. It’s about staying in the middle and going again.”

Having been without a club since his release from Pompey then when Bloomfield and the Hatters came calling, dropping back down to League One, having spent the final few months in the Championship was a very easy decision to make, especially to link up with the former Wycombe Wanderers manager, as Bramall continued: “When the gaffer showed interest, I bit his hand off I’ll be honest.

"When I was at Portsmouth last year we played Luton and they beat us, so as soon as something came up I bit his hand off and I’ve had mates in the past work with him and I've heard good things. I have mates here, Haks (Hakeem Odoffin), Walshy (Liam Walsh), Mark McGuinness, when he was here, all said good things about him, so it was an easy choice for me.”

Since arriving at Luton, Bramall has been deployed in the left wingback role, which is something that he might have to get used to due to Bloomfield continuing to persist with his three at the back formation. That won’t be a problem though, as he said: “I even said to the gaffer I’m a left back, my whole career I have played left back, but I do enjoy playing wingback as well as it lets me open my legs more.

"They are two completely different positions. You have got to be fitter to play left wingback, again that’s going to come out wherever I play. I’m not really fussed, as long as I’m playing and I’m making an impact and doing well for the team, the gaffer can play me centre back. I’m not fussed, I’m happy wherever he plays me.”

Bramall won’t have it all his own way as he looks to be Town’s first choice wingback though as Milli Alli starred when playing there at Burton, netting his first goal of the season with a terrific strike and also setting up a number of opportunities as well. Although Bloomfield will want to use him higher up the pitch wherever possible, he is still an option, and that battle for a place is something Bramall desires, stating: “Milli is doing a great job on the left and again it’s really good competition with a great player.

“I love the competition, I don’t want anyone, including myself, to get complacent. Even if I am playing in the next weeks or months or whatever it is, you can’t get complacent. I don’t want people's standards to drop and we have got a few leaders in the team, so I don’t think they will drop, especially with the fans, they’re behind you and want us to do well. The gaffer’s always pushing standards, Thommo (Richard Thompson, assistant), everyone is pushing standards, so it is really good.”

Luton now switch their attentions back to the league campaign this month, with games against Plymouth, Lincoln, Doncaster and Blackpool coming up, as Bramall wants a much-changed Town to push on, which he believes they can and will do by eliminating their own errors, adding: “We’re giving the opposition chances from our mistakes which is frustrating, five yard, 10 yard passes that we need to cut out. Once we do that we’ll be cooking on all cylinders, but we are still clicking.

"We’ve brought in a lot of players and players have gone out, but it’s just sticking with each other and playing as many games as possible and just having that chemistry. We understand what he’s (Bloomfield) doing, it’s just little things that we need to tidy up. We’re all in on it, we’re all together. It’s frustrating as we know how good we are and we know how good we can be and where we want to be. It will come, we don't want to get impatient, we just need to stay positive.”