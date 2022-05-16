Lansbury a doubt but Town skipper insists the Hatters will be physically ready for Huddersfield decider

Midfielder Henri Lansbury receives treatment during Friday night's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield

Town skipper Sonny Bradley insists his side will be physically ready for this evening’s deciding play-off trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters have been hampered by a hefty injury list of late, which has ruled out trio James Shea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Gabe Osho for the rest of the season.

Fred Onyedinma, Luke Berry, Admiral Muskwe and Elijah Adebayo are all doubts for tonight’s clash as well, as is midfielder Henri Lansbury, who went off in Friday night’s 1-1 first leg draw at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have managed to get some players back in recent weeks, Bradley himself available after fearing his season was over with an ankle injury, with Jordan Clark, James Bree and Allan Campbell all recovering from their various problems too.

A cracking first half on Friday saw Town look like they could have taken a lead into tonight’s match, before the Terriers dominated possession after the break as the Hatters’ exertions appeared to catch up with them somewhat.

Although manager Nathan Jones doesn’t have the personnel available to freshen things up fully for the second leg, Bradley is confident those selected will be able to cope with what could potentially be another 120 minutes of football and penalties.

He said: “I don’t think we’ve got any problems physically.

"The only one disappointment was Henri Lansbury going down with a little bit of a knock, there might be a question mark over his fitness, but I looked in there after the game and it doesn't look too serious.

"I’m hoping it was just precautionary, but physically I think we’re fine and hopefully we’ve got two games left in the legs, so we shouldn’t have any problems.

“The rest of us looked strong, I feel strong in myself, I’ve certainly got two games left in me, if that’s the case.

"It’s the play-offs, one big game on Monday and I’m sure everyone will try their best to make themselves available and will throw absolutely everything at it.”

Bradley also backed the club to have everything in place to make sure they can head out on to the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium in the best condition possible, adding: “We’ll prepare the best we can, comfortable hotel, nice place to train.

"We’ve got all the recovery set up at the hotel already and the club have put us in a great position to recover well and to make us feel comfortable and relaxed and to make sure we go there physically ready to put in another big shift.

“Ultimately it’s one more game, no matter what happened in that fixture (first leg), it's not going to affect anything now, it’s just two teams going at it and whoever wins the game goes to Wembley.