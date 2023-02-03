Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury

Experienced Luton midfielder Henri Lansbury is back in full training once more after recovering from a serious quad injury.

The 32-year-old had to go off in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland back in October, and his extended period of rehabilitation means he is yet to feature for new manager Rob Edwards who took over shortly afterwards.

However, there is a chance he could make the squad to face Stoke City this weekend, or more likely next Tuesday night’s FA Cup fourth round replay at Grimsby Town, as assistant boss Paul Trollope said: “He’s back to full training.

“He was integrated into part training last week and he’s shown his experience and quality since he’s been back.

“He’s trained for two or three days so that’s been a positive.