Lansbury determined to keep his head for the Hatters and avoid any further unnecessary yellow cards

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury

Midfielder Henri Lansbury is determined to keep his head for the Hatters this season to make sure he can have a significant impact on the pitch.

The 31-year-old has been booked seven times in his 15 appearances so far, six of them coming in the league as he was suspended for the 1-0 defeat against Stoke City recently following the accumulation of five yellows.

Making an instant return to the team for the 2-0 loss to QPR on Friday night, Lansbury was cautioned once more after just 12 minutes this time for a needless high foot as a home defender looked to clear.

Speaking afterwards, the former Arsenal youngster is looking to try and stay out of the referee’s notebook in the future, something he managed against former side Nottingham Forest in midweek, saying: “It is what it is, I like to be aggressive and try and set the tempo.

“I probably cause my own downfall with going and doing things, so I’ve got to try and keep my head a bit more as I get a bit frustrated.

“But it’s the way I like to play and I feel like as a team we are much better when we’re on the front foot, angry, aggressive and we go and bully teams.

“We didn’t really do that (against QPR), we gave them a bit too much respect for my eyes.”

Joining in the summer after a six-month stint at Bristol City, Lansbury made one start in Luton’s first six games, before beginning three in a row during September.

He then had a spell on the bench once more, coming back for the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough and starting at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and City Ground in the last five days.

The ex-Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa player has looked a class act during his time on the pitch and on his stint at Kenilworth Road so far, he continued: “I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s a great bunch of lads, great coaching staff, everyone behind the scenes, it’s a fantastic club to be at.

“I spoke to the gaffer when I first joined and said I want to play nearly all the season, if my body would let me.

“It’s just about staying fit, staying on top of myself and keeping the right attitude towards the team in training.”

Lansbury is now aiming to add assists and goals to his impressive performances for the Hatters, and end a three year drought stretching back to April 21, 2018, when he last netted for Aston Villa at Leeds United.

He added: “I just want to keep playing, keep getting on the ball, keep trying to help, keep trying to find passes and I’ll get there, get a few more assists and hopefully get on the scoresheet too.

“That’s all I can do, is try and do things right on the pitch and that’s what I do every time.