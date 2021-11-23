Lansbury is happy to be booed on Forest return if it means Luton claim all three points

Midfielder Henri Lansbury during his time with Nottingham Forest

Hatters midfielder Henri Lansbury is more than happy to be booed at former club Nottingham Forest this evening if he helps his new team pick up a victory on the road.

The 31-year-old moved to the City Ground from Arsenal for £1m in August 2012, signed by then manager Sean O'Driscoll, and went on to spend five years with the Reds.

He played 150 games in total, scoring 33 goals, before a £2.75m switch to Aston Villa in January 2017.

Lansbury is now with Luton via a six month stint at Bristol City last term and on his return this evening, he said: “I’m looking forward to going back there.

"I'll probably get booed, but I’d take that if we go and get three points.

“I loved it there, it was a great club.

"I was with Chrissy Cohen (Luton first team coach), and it was a great club, great fans, great people, all around the city.

"So it’s a nice place to go back to, it holds a nice place in my heart there.”

With Luton having lost successive games for the first time this term, then Lansbury is determined to not make it three in a row, although Forest, since appointing Steve Cooper, have only been beaten one in the ex-Swansea chief's opening 10 matches,

The midfielder added: "We don’t like to lose back to back.