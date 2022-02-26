Lansbury replaces Hylton for Derby clash as Snodgrass starts on the bench

Henri Lansbury is back in to the Luton side this afternoon

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made one change to his side from the 2-1 victory over Stoke City on Wednesday night for this afternoon's clash with Derby County, goalscorer Danny Hylton dropping to the bench, replaced by midfielder Henri Lansbury.

New signing Robert Snodgrass was also among the substitutes for Town following his arrival on a free transfer yesterday.

The Rams had ex-Hatters defender Curtis Davies as captain, while manager Wayne Rooney made three alterations to his team from their defeat to Millwall in midweek, Colin Kazim-Richards, Ravel Morrison and Craig Forsyth all included.

Hatters: Jed Steer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith (C), Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: James Shea, Peter Kioso, Robert Snodgrass, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton, Cameron Jerome.

Rams: Ryan Allsop, Nathan Byrne, Craig Forsyth, Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Ravel Morrison, Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies ©, Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin.