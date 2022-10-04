Lansbury scoffs at suggestions he mis-hit corner for Hull opener as Town midfielder praises Sheehan's impact on set-pieces

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury scoffed at the suggestion he had mis-hit the corner that led to Luton’s opener at Hull City on Friday night, insisting it was a training ground routine straight from the mind of first team coach Alan Sheehan.

The Hatters won a set-piece on six minutes at the MKM Stadium, which Lansbury proceeded to head over and take.

His low delivery initially looked like he hadn’t connected as planned, was met by Elijah Adebayo, who had got the run on his markers, Town’s forward unleashing an excellent first time attempt that flew against the bar, the rebound hitting unlucky home defender Alfie Jones and crossing the line.

When asked it was a pre-planned routine, Lansbury, who also showed his magnificent technique with a goal of the season contender just before the break to make it 2-0, said: “Come on, come on! I’m not that bad!

“No it’s been planned on the training ground, we’ve worked on a few.

“Alan Sheehan has been unbelievable with us, he’s taken so much time and he’s got us really going and its paid off.

“The work we do in training, we do it in training every day and its working out, so we’ve just got to keep it going.

“He’s (Sheehan) taken right control of it, every set-play’s a chance, so we’ll keep working on it, I won’t give too much away, but a good showing.”

Manager Nathan Jones was also quick to give credit to Luton's first team coach Sheehan, plus the players for putting his plan into action, adding: “This was a really tricky game and it could have been a banana skin, but what we did was give a thoroughly good performance.