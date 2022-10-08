Lansbury: Signs are looking good at Luton

Town midfielder Henri Lansbury

Midfielder Henri Lansbury believes the Hatters are starting to show the same kind of positive approach this term that saw them reach the Championship play-offs last season.

After starting the campaign with what boss Nathan Jones described recently as a bit of a ‘wobble’, winless in their opening four games, the Hatters have rectified that now, with four victories and three draws from their last eight games.

Lansbury, who was part of the squad that did magnificently to finish sixth last term, beaten in the play-offs by Huddersfield Town, is starting to see those similar kind of signs once more that made the year just gone so memorable, saying: “We were a bit disappointed the way it finished last year.

"We thought if we had got through that game, had one chance and got to the play-off final, if we had got there, we’d have probably done it.

"But we go again this year, we’ve got to take the same positivity into this season and I think we’re starting to see that now.

“We do the same thing every day on the training pitch, we’ve got to take that into the games, be positive, on the front foot as we don’t get any easy games.”

Back in the side after recovering from injury, Lansbury, who scored his first Town goal with a truly magnificent strike in the 2-0 win at Hull, admits his deeper role is a difficult but enjoyable one, continuing: “It’s tough as I hear from the lads behind, ‘left, right, left, right,’ then Clicker (Jordan Clark) runs off so I have to go and track his man.

"I’m going to stand with the referee in the centre circle!

"The boys have been doing good, we’re looking well and we’ve just got to keep pushing on in the right direction.”

Discussing Lansbury’s position in the side, boss Jones added: “It it gives us good balance, Clark and Campbell like to go and forage and wander and run and get on the ball and Henri’s just that lynchpin there.