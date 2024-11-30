Late goals see Luton suffer a sixth successive away defeat at Norwich City

Ante Crnac draws Norwich level against the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Championship: Norwich City 4 Luton Town 2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton's defensive frailties came back to bite them yet again as they suffered a sixth successive away defeat when heavily beaten by Norwich City this afternoon.

With 10 minutes to go and the scores locked at 2-2, it had looked like the Hatters were going to relieve some of the pressure on boss Rob Edwards and grind out a battling point to end their woeful run outside of Bedfordshire. However, the visitors' back-line then folded for the umpteenth time this season as they were breached twice in the closing stages by Emiliano Marcondes and Borja Sainz to seal the points for the hosts, making it a mammoth 21 goals conceded on the road by Town from just nine fixtures this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 3-0 defeat at Leeds United, Edwards made four changes yet again for the contest, Daiki Hashioka, Shandon Baptiste, Tahith Chong and Elijah Adebayo all in as Reece Burke missed out through injured, with Victor Moses, Tom Krauss and Marvelous Nakamba dropping to the bench. The Hatters made a far better start then they had at Elland Road in the week as they at least looked capable of making a fist of it, Brown with the first attempt which he pulled wide.

Norwich should have led on five minutes though when Teden Mengi tried an ill-advised turn just outside his own area, having his pocket picked by the worst possible player in the division's leading marksman Sainz. With 15 goals to his name, the Spaniard looked odds on to find the net as he went clean through on Thomas Kaminski, but much to the Town centre half's relief, he could only drag into the side-netting.

Having conceded over 70 percent possession in the opening stages, Luton then started to show signs of life, Adebayo dummying Shane Duffy brilliantly, his cross appearing destined to be turned in by Morris, only for Callum Doyle to make a superb sliding intervention. Town then won the ball back high up, Baptiste sliding in Chong who had space for a shot, ex-Hatter Jack Stacey deflecting over his own bar.

Still Luton attacked though, taking the lead on 20 minutes, although the goal had a huge helping hand from Norwich, Anis Slimane's pass hitting Clark and Adebayo on to it in a flash, evading a last-ditch tackle and slipping his shot under Angus Gunn for his third of the season. Frustratingly for Edwards the advantage only lasted for five minutes though as City were level with a strike that Luton's defence won't want to see again, failing to show any of the 'intelligence' their manager had called for in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mengi once again didn't cover himself in glory when failing to deal with a cross into the box, heading up rather than out and when Kaminski's weak punch was returned to Ante Crnac, the midfielder took a great touch to set up a shooting opportunity that he slammed into the net. Town were almost undone again on 27 minutes, Bell's misplaced crossfield pass going straight to Marcones who raced forward and with Sainz up in support, found his team-mate to the left, Mengi doing just about enough this time to save the day and concede a corner.

However, Luton were breached again with 33 on the clock as yet again it was due to some more shocking decision-making, this time from Chong. A long ball over the top saw the midfielder easily in control of the situation, but he opted to try and let it run out, Stacey not giving up the chase, able to dig out a cross that saw Crnac time his run perfectly to beat Kaminski for a second time and put the hosts ahead.

City almost had a third in the closing stages of the first half, a high, hanging corner met by Duffy, Kaminski redeeming himself slightly by clawing his header away. Luton were then inches away from restoring parity on the stroke of half time, Brown outmuscling a City opponent to break into the box as his low cross was inches away from being converted by both Morris and Adebayo.

Chong was then taken off at half time for Moses, but it was the Canaries who threatened first again, Sainz's hopeful attempt straight at Kaminski. Moses did a swift impact, winning a corner and from the set-piece, Luton were level, Baptiste's delivery and falling invitingly for Brown who was able to stab over Gunn and make it 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainz had another speculative go at increasing his own personal tally, but was off target, as was Marcondes when connecting with a glancing header. Luton always looked a threat from set-pieces, another Baptiste corner saw McGuinness outjump Gunn, his header looping over the bar. Town might have moved ahead just before the hour mark when Morris was able to curve in another left footed cross that Adebayo met first, but with one eye on Gunn rushing out, he nodded wide, before being clattered by the City stopper, able to carry on after getting his bearings once more.

Edwards brought on Cauley Woodrow for goalscorer Brown midway through the second half, while a double sub was Joe Taylor and Tom Krauß came on for Baptiste and Morris. With little in terms of clear-cut chances for either side started to look like Luton could finally return home with something tangible for their efforts, but those hopes went up in smoke, a slick City move saw Town sliced open, Duffy moving forward and finding the influential Crnac who nipped away from McGuinness’s lunging attempts to win the ball.

Into the Town area, he had all the time in the world to look up and despite being on a hat-trick himself, teed up Marcondes to tap home. Woodrow might have levelled instantly, thrashing over from the edge of the box but the game was done and dusted on 86 minutes, Onel Hernandez motoring away from Bell and picking out Sainz who did get his goal, easily slotting past Kaminski.

The result saw Edwards once more met with sustained jeers when he went over to applaud the near 2,000 visiting fans who must now be asking themselves just where and when this miserable away form will end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canaries: Angus Gunn, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Callum Doyle, Borja Sainz (Jacob Sorensen 88), Emiliano Marcondes (Ashley Barnes 88), Ante Crnac (Oscar Shwartau 87), Amankwah Forson (Onel Hernandez 61), Anis Slimane (Marcelino Nunez 74), Kenny McLean ©, Kellen Fisher. Subs not used: George Long, Grant Hanley, Ben Chrisene, Brad Hills.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell (Tom Holmes 88), Tahith Chong (Victor Moses 46), Shandon Baptiste (Tom Krauß 75), Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris (Joe Taylor 75), Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown (Cauley Woodrow 66). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Mads Andersen, Marvelous Nakamba. Referee: Josh Smith. Booked: Hernandez 63, McGuinness 71, Woodrow 73. Attendance: 26,719 (1,888 Hatters).