Pre-season friendly: Luton Town 1 Celta Vigo 3

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton ended their pre-season campaign with a defeat against Celta Vigo as the La Liga side scored two late goals during their 3-1 victory at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Hatters went into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Scottish Premier League outfit Dundee United a week earlier, as they gave summer additions Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters another run-out, boss Rob Edwards also opting for a defence containing Teden Mengi and Joe Johnson. Town made a bright start to the contest, Alfie Doughty testing Marc Vidal, while Thomas Kaminski was then called into action, repelling Alfonso González’s low drive from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaminski was able to prevent González from opening the scoring, but Luton were forced into an early chance on 15 minutes when Mengi took a knock and was replaced by Tom Holmes. Elijah Adebayo collected strike partner Carlton Morris’s knock down only to see his attempt bravely blocked by Brazilian midfielder Jailson, but the visitors led on 21 minutes when Mihailo Ristic’s low shot from 25 yards wasn’t held by Kaminski and Williot Swedberg headed home from close range.

Alfie Doughty scored for the Hatters as they lost to Celta Vigo on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Celta came close to doubling their lead as Borja Iglesias narrowly missed the target from 45 yards, with Kaminski beaten. Iglesias shot wide, Luton almost finding themselves on level terms, Baptiste’s exquisite cross glanced wide by Morris. After the break, Jonathan Bamba hit the post, as Town should have drawn level on 54 minutes, Adebayo’s downward header from Alfie Doughty’s corner bouncing behind.

Jordan Clark’s cross was nodded over by Morris, while Chiedozie Ogbene had penalty appeals turned down when going over in the box under pressure from Sergio Carreira, before on 66 minutes, the Hatters were level, Baptiste swinging in another excellent ball from deep, Doughty volleying home at the far post. Vigo should have instantly gone back in front, Swedberg only able to find the side-netting when faced with a tap-in.

Adebayo had another crack that was blocked, as with Luton starting to ring the changes, including further minutes for youngsters Aidan Francis-Clarke and Zack Nelson. However, they fell behind once more when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu’s poor back header was seized upon quite brilliantly by Pablo Duran who gave Kaminski little chance in stopping an instinctive finish from outside the box. With time running out, Iago Aspas put the result beyond doubt with a full length diving header to make it 3-1, as Town now begin their Championship campaign at home to Burnley on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski; Chiedozie Ogbene (Zack Nelson 75), Alfie Doughty, Reuell Walters, Teden Mengi (Tom Holmes 16), Joe Johnson; Jordan Clark (Andros Townsend 83), Tahith Chong (Cauley Woodrow 83), Shandon Baptiste (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 78); Carlton Morris (Aidan Francis-Clark 75), Elijah Adebayo (Joe Taylor 82). Subs not used: James Shea, Jameson Horlick, Jayden Luker, Jack Bateson. Attendance: 6,051 (141 from Celta Vigo).