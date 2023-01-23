Wigan boss Kolo Toure

Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure bemoaned his struggling side for gifting Luton two ‘cheap goals’ during their 2-0 defeat at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts, who had already lost 2-1 to Town in the FA Cup third round replay in midweek, made six changes for the Championship contest, but were trailing after 11 minutes.

Advertisement

Transfer window signing Steven Caulker inexplicably allowed his pocket to be picked by Harry Cornick who then went through to put Luton ahead when his deflected attempt beat Ben Amos.

Rob Edwards’ side made it 2-0 early in the second period, as following a save from Ethan Horvath, a few touches later and Town 2-0 were in front thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s counter-attacking third in three games.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Toure said: “It was tough.

“I thought in the first 20 minutes, they put us under pressure and we couldn’t find our rhythm on the ball.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, we gave away another cheap goal, and when you concede so early in a game, it puts you straight on the back foot.

“We reacted well, we kept going and we played better for 25 minutes until the end of the first half.

Advertisement

"You could see we were putting them under pressure, and we scored a goal which was disallowed, not sure about the offside.

“We came back again in the second half and put them under pressure, and from nothing again, they scored the second goal.

Advertisement

“Same thing again, In both boxes, we need to make sure we are ruthless, attacking-wise as well as defensively.

"We need to make sure we don’t give away cheap goals.

Advertisement