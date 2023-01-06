Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring for Wigan earlier in the season

Wigan Athletic have been hit by two departures ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie at Luton with second top scorer Nathan Broadhead and midfielder Graeme Shinnie leaving the DW Stadium.

Broadhead, 24, had scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Latics, including during their 4-1 defeat to Hull on New Year’s Day, but has been recalled by his parent club, Premier League side Everton, as part of the loan agreement.

Meanwhile, Shinnie, brother of former Luton midfielder Andrew, has headed north of the border to rejoin former club Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season

The ex-Derby player featured 20 times this term, as duo both came on after an hour of Wigan’s trip to Kenilworth Road back in September when the visitors, who had been trailing 1-0, scored twice in the final 10 minutes to complete a 2-1 victory.

A club statement on the pair said: “We can confirm that striker Nathan Broadhead has been recalled by Everton.

“The club would like to thank Nathan for his efforts during his time at the club, and wish him all the best for the future.

"Graeme Shinnie has joined Cinch Premiership side Aberdeen on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance.

"The Scottish midfielder arrived at Latics from Derby County in January 2021, and will now return north of the border to his former side, Aberdeen, on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign.

