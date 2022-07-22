Lawless returns to Luton as ex-Hatter is appointed to the academy staff

Alex Lawless celebrates scoring the FA Cup third round winner against Wolves in January 2013

Luton Town have announced that former midfielder Alex Lawless has returned to the club as assistant professional development phase coach.

The 37-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in November 2010 from York City and went on to feature 203 times for the club, scoring 22 goals, part of the side who won promotion back to the Football League.

He left in the summer of 2016 to join Yeovil Town, before spells with Leyton Orient and Ebbsfleet United.

After hanging his boots up, Lawless went back to the O’s, named youth team manager, but will now work with the U18s and development squad in his new role for Luton.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lawless said: “The club is so close to my heart and my connection with the fans and friends within the club has always remained, especially being based in the town ever since.

“I had a real interest in the youth section when I was a player here and coaching in the academy here just aligns perfectly with what I’m about, and what the club is about.

“I’ve had two years at a great club in Leyton Orient after retiring from playing, and I’m so grateful they gave me an opportunity which has hopefully put me in good stead for now continuing my coaching pathway here at Luton Town.”

With Paul Hart installed as academy director last term, Lawless is excited by the opportunity to learn from the vastly experienced 69-year-old, as he added: “I’m fully aware of Paul’s career and he’s the perfect mentor for me at this stage, along with all the other former players here, like Adrian Forbes, Paul Benson and Alan McCormack, who have already gained the coaching experience that I want to tap into and learn from.