League One form table: This is how Luton Town's recent run compares to their league rivals

Luton Town are leading the way in League One - with promotion to the Championship well within their grasp.

But how does their form compare to their league rivals? Here's how every team's form has shaped up over the previous 10 matches.

P10 W1 D1 L8 = 11 points. GD: -4

1. Rochdale - 24th

P10 W1 D1 L8 = 11 points. GD: -4
P10 W2 D1 L7 = 7 points. GD: -6

2. Walsall - 23rd

P10 W2 D1 L7 = 7 points. GD: -6
P10 W2 D2 L6 = 8 points. GD: -9

3. AFC Wimbledon - 22nd

P10 W2 D2 L6 = 8 points. GD: -9
P10 W2 D3 L5 = 9 points. GD: -1

4. Southend United - 21st

P10 W2 D3 L5 = 9 points. GD: -1
