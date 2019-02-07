Lee and Cornick still missing for Wycombe clash

Hatters attacking duo Harry Cornick and Elliot Lee have both been ruled out of Saturday’s home clash against Wycombe Wanderers.

The pair have been missing since January 1 and January 15 respectively, and although they are back in training, interim boss Mick Harford is looking for them to make a return to the squad at Fleetwood next weekend.

He said: “Harry and Elliot are back on the grass, they’ll be doing a lot of extensive work over the next three or four days and hopefully be available for next Saturday.”

There was better news regarding Alan McCormack, who went off late on in the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on Saturday, plus on-loan midfielder George Thorne, who has missed the last two matches after becoming a father.

Harford continued: “We just looked after Macca, he’s fine, he’s fit and available.

“George is back, he played in a development game, he’s looking sharper, looking fitter, looking stronger.

"So he is fit and available and he’s in the squad.

“The squad’s good, in fine form.

"We’ve trained well today, got their feet back on the ground after a great victory at the weekend, so we’re really looking forward to the challenge against Wycombe, which will be a really tough encounter.

“Everyone’s fine at the moment, we have the same more or less squad to choose from, Danny’s (Hylton) back in contention, so it’s a good squad to choose from.”