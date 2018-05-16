Lee completes his move to Hearts

Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee has completed his move to Scottish Premier League side Hearts this afternoon.

The 26-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at Kenilworth Road to pen a penned a three year deal with the Jam Tarts, who are managed by ex-Scotland boss Craig Levein.

Lee, who made 123 appearances for Luton, scoring 11 goals in total, tweeted: “What a journey it has been! Unfortunately all good things come to an end, but what a ride it’s been.

“Enjoyed all the highs and learnt even more from the lows.

“Delighted I could play my part in helping a great club back to where it belongs.

“Thank you all for all your support over the past three years, the fans singing my song before kick off at Notts County is something I will cherish forever.

“Shame for it to come to an end but its been a pleasure to play with these boys over the last couple of seasons.

“Looking forward to coming back to support them at some point next season.

“Will miss the boys and all you fans! It’s been a season to remember!”

He also added: “Delighted to have signed for Hearts! An exciting new chapter for me at a massive club with big ambitions.

Can’t wait to run out in front of the fans at Tynecastle for the first time #Jambos.”

Lee had signed for Luton from Birmingham in August 2015 under previous boss John Still and played a major role in the club securing promotion back to League One this season, with seven goals in 43 appearances.

He won the EFL’s Goal of the Season award for a 70-yard strike against Cambridge United and netted the equaliser at Carlisle United which sent Luton up last month.