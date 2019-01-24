Lee could be fit for Shrimpers trip but Cornick still missing

Luton attacker Elliot Lee is pushing for a recall to the first team for this weekend’s trip to Southend United.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday’s 4-0 win over Peterborough United with a tight hamstring, but on his chances of being available, interim boss Mick Harford said: “He was out on the grass today, his first time on the grass today, so we’ll just see how he is.

“Hopefully he’ll be fit and available for the weekend.”

Town will have to make do without Danny Hylton for the third game of his four match ban, plus Harry Cornick, as he is yet to recover from his ankle injury picked up on New Year’s Day against Barnsley.

Harford continued: “Danny Hylton is still suspended, Harry Cornick is not going to be fit and available for the weekend, but the rest of the squad is.

“We’ve got a good pool to choose from and it’s very competitive with George Thorne and George Moncur coming in, so we have a squad that’s ready.”

When asked how the new signings had done since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Harford said: “Both George’s are very close to selection, they’re very, very talented players.

“George Moncur can fill various positions, number 10, side of the diamond, where George Thorne probably can only fill one position and he’ll wait for his opportunity to get in there.

“I’m sure when he gets his opportunity he’ll take it as they’re both well versed in how to play the roles.

“They’ve come in and looked at what’s happened here in terms of the style of players and the way we play.

“We do give them little notes here and there to how we want them to play and the movement, but they’ve taken to it great and trained brilliantly.”

Both new boys, plus Hylton, Dan Potts and Alan Sheehan all got game time during the development side’s 1-0 defeat against Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon, which Harford felt benefited his squad greatly.

He added: “It was a game where we got all the players who hadn’t played any games and we got minutes into them.

“It was a real, real benefit for us playing that game behind closed doors, albeit we lost 1-0, but overall we were delighted.

“We got a few players through that game without injury and just to boost the squad in terms of fitness and health.”