Lee desperate to score and avoid the wrath of Hart!

Town striker Elliot Lee felt he had score against Notts County at the weekend or incur the wrath of assistant boss Paul Hart!

Lee was on target after Matty Pearson’s header had been saved by Notts County keeper Ross Fitzsimons, turning the ball over the line from close range.

Speaking afterwards, boss Nathan Jones said: “That’s one thing that Harty told him.

“Harty said that all of last season, we didn’t score from anyone with a knock back in and around the keeper.

“We won a lot of first balls, so that’s one we’ve tried to put right and Elliot was on hand to do that.

“We haven’t really worked too much on set-plays yet, we obviously will as we go on, as we’ve got good delivery, decent aggression and size.

Paul Hart actually came up to me and said if I don’t score one soon, I think he’s going to hurt me, so I was happy to score one for Harty! Elliot Lee

“We’ve a few to come in as well, Sonny Bradley is a real potent threat in there, Hylts (Danny Hylton), (Jake) Jervis are all good threats.”

On notching his second goal of pre-season, Lee continued: “Paul Hart actually came up to me yesterday (Friday) and said if I don’t score one soon, I think he’s going to hurt me, so I was happy to score one for Harty!

“It was nice to get a little poacher’s goal and hopefully there’s more of them to come to. We work hard on our set-pieces so to see it coming off again is great news and long may it continue for the season.”

Although Lee was in the right place to score, he began the game slightly further back, in the number 10 role he occupied during the latter stages of last season.

When asked if he was really starting to learn the position now, he said: “It’s nice, I finished there last season and you’re more involved in the game.

“I still see myself as a striker, but I know I can play 10 and know I can play from the left as well, so it’s another string to my bow and at the minute, I’m really enjoying it.”

With Jorge Grant on target for his fourth goal in pre-season prior to Lee’s strike, and Luton having nine different scorers during their warm-up games, Town are showing their predatory instincts once more.

Lee said: “We’re all happy to score from anywhere, but as long as we keep scoring goals and picking up points, we’re happy.

“Granty’s got a lot of class and it’s the first time I’ve played with him in pre-season.

“We link up well in training and I think you saw out there we linked up well, so hopefully there’s more of that to come.”

After completing 90 minutes at the weekend too, Lee is feeling in a good place for the new season, adding: “It’s been tough in spells and hard work in pre-season.

“With all due respect, it’s not easy to go to the lower league teams on dry pitches and sometimes those games aren’t as easy as they may seem from the outset.

“But I’ve been pleased with where I am, pleased fitness wise, and it’s great to grab an assist and a goal.”